Keys Drop Series Finale, Plastiak Blasts Third Homer of Season

June 27, 2021







Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys were defeated by the Trenton Thunder by a final score of 10-3 on Sunday night inside of Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Nick Stewart started the game for the Keys, but was removed after getting just two outs in the game. Trenton scored seven runs on five hits in the 1st inning. Dwayne Marshall entered into the game as the first reliever out of the pen and worked two and a third innings giving up two runs and six hits. The Keys allowed four doubles in the game.

The Keys offense was no-hit until the 6th inning when Yareb Martinez singled. Trenton starter Chris Jefferson pitched four perfect innings, before allowing a walk to Zac Fascia in the 5th. Jefferson finished the night without allowing a hit.

Jake Plastiak blasted his third home run of the season in the 8th inning. With one out, Tyler Doanes walked and then was moved to second on a single by Zach Dezenzo. Frederick is now 3-7-1 when hitting a home run.

The Keys hit the road for their second five game road trip of the season, playing Tuesday-Thursday in West Virginia. Frederick will travel to Trenton on Friday and Saturday to take on the Trenton Thunder. The Keys return home for their first ever Fourth of July game, featuring a double fireworks show next Sunday.

