Keys Defeat Thunder to Pick up First Win at Home

June 12, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD- The Frederick Keys earned their first win at home of the 2024 season Wednesday night, after defeating the Trenton Thunder by a score of 6-2 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys held the Thunder scoreless in the final eight innings of the game to keep the home team out in front all throughout, giving Frederick its third win of the season overall, and their first win against Trenton of the season as well.

Trenton struck first with two runs in the top of the opening inning with a two-RBI single from Rintaro Sasaki, giving the visitors an early 2-0 lead, but the Keys came back in the bottom of the first of the first following a wild pitch that scored Jo Jo Jackson (Georgia St) from third.

This made it a 2-1 game in favor of Trenton through the opening inning of play Wednesday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

After both teams went scoreless in the second, the Keys erupted for three runs in the bottom of the third on a wild pitch that scored Jadyn Fielder (TNXL Academy), and an RBI double from Brock Tibbitts (Indiana).

Additionally, the inning was capped off by an RBI fielder's choice groundout from Allan Gil-Fernandez (State College of Florida), making it a 4-2 lead for the home team heading into the fourth inning of play.

Dawson Netz (Arizona) threw three scoreless innings between the fourth and sixth innings to keep Trenton off the board in the middle frames, and despite the Keys not scoring during that time as well, the Keys remained ahead by two entering the seventh, courtesy of the strong pitching from the Arizona Wildcat in Netz.

Following a scoreless seventh inning on both sides, the Keys plated home their fifth and sixth runs of the game on an RBI single from Fielder and a wild pitch that scored him from third, bumping the lead up to four at 6-2 going into the ninth, with Frederick looking to secure its first home win of the season.

Tom Sun (Augustana) finished the game strong on the hill in the top of the ninth with a scoreless frame, sealing the deal for the Keys to pick up their first win at home on the season by a score of 6-2.

The Keys wrap up the three-game series with the Thunder Thursday morning with first pitch set for 11 a.m. from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

It will be the Senior Day at the ballpark presented by Frederick County Department of Aging and Independence. Additionally, magnet schedules will be available to take home as part of the giveaway sponsored by United Service Specialists.

