Bats Silenced As Streak Ends

June 12, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport was held to two runs on four hits as they dropped the middle game of the series to West Virgina 8-2 on Wednesday night at Journey Bank Ballpark.

Nick McCollum had a bounce-back start, allowing two runs over five innings of work. The right-hander surrendered seven hits and a walk, striking out a season-high five in a no-decision.

Nate Ward suffered the loss out of the bullpen, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks. Ward had one strikeout as he takes his first loss of the year.

Eric Rataczak picked up his first hit and RBI as a Cutter, in his debut, ripping an RBI double off the base of the left field wall. He finished the night 1-for-4 with an RBI.

JM Long tied the game in the Bottom of the 4th with an RBI single. He finished the night 1-for-4 with an RBI.

The loss snaps the Crosscutters four-game winning streak, their longest streak of the season.

WP: Ethan Sloan (1-0) LP: Nate Ward (1-1) SV: Hunter Hodges (2)

Crosscutters Record: 6-2 (1st half)

Next Game: Thursday, June 13th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, June 13th, vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Thirsty Thursday, Thank You Thursday, Muncy/Hughesville Night

