Keys Bring Tying Run to Plate in 9th, Outhit Trenton Thunder 11-8

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys were defeated by the Trenton Thunder by a final score of 8-5 on Saturday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. The Keys hosted a season high 6,308 fans as Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on the Office, made a guest appearance.

Shane Barringer started the game for the Keys allowing two earned runs on five hits in four and a third innings of work. Barringer left the game with one out in the 5th after Carson Matthews scored on a wild pitch to make it a 3-0 game.

The Keys offense got going in the 4th inning as Paul Komistek led off the inning with a single. Max Ryerson moved Komistek to second with a single of his own, putting the tying run on base in a 2-0 ball game. Eddie McCabe then launched a double to score Komistek but Ryerson was held up at third. He would later be thrown out trying to score on a wild pitch to end the inning.

Will Stevens followed Barringer out of the pen. He got the Keys out of the 5th inning and began the 6th making four consecutive outs. Trouble hit with two outs in the 6th as Matthews blasted a three-run homer to cap off a four run inning.

Frederick was able to plate two runs in the 6th inning courtesy of a two run home run by Max Ryerson, his second of the season. The Keys would bring the tying run to the plate in the 7th, scoring Tyler Doanes on a single by Zach Dezenzo.

In the 9th, the Keys entered the inning trailing 8-4. JP Fullerton, who was on base four times in the game, worked a lead off walk for the Keys and was pinch run for by Kevin Jimenez. Jimenez was moved to second on a single by Mason Auer. Doanes moved the runners on a ground ball to first base for the first out of the inning. Paul Komistek then worked a walk against Justin Garcia to load the bases. Dezenzo hit a ball to second base which looked like it might end the game on a double play, however he was able to beat it out and bring Max Ryerson to the plate as the tying run. Ryerson flew out to end the game.

