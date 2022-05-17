Keys 2022 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys are pleased to announce the release of single-game tickets for the 2022 season. Single-game tickets for all 2022 home games are now available on the Keys website and can also be purchased by calling the Box Office at 301-815-9939.

The Keys will play 40 home games starting with the 2022 Opening Day game against the Trenton Thunder on June 2nd (7 pm start time, gates open at 6 pm). There are 18 fireworks dates on the schedule, with two special Sunday Firework Nights (July 3rd at 6pm against the Thunder and September 4 at 6 pm against the Williamsport Crosscutters).

All Friday home games will start at 7 pm and all Saturday home games will start at 6 pm. All but two Monday through Thursday home games will start at 7 pm.

The Keys will host two midweek home games this season at noon: Thursday, June 16th against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and Thursday, August 4th against the Trenton Thunder.

In addition to the action on the field, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a wide array of promotional events and appearances this season. Highlights include appearances by the stars of Parks and Recreation and The Sandlot, as well as WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan. Bobblehead fanatics can also get excited for a special bobblehead featuring former Keys star and second-rated pitcher in the Baltimore Orioles minor league system, D.L. Hall.

On Saturday, July 23 the Keys will celebrate one of the most popular baseball movies of all time The Sandlot at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m., and fans can meet and get autographs from Chauncey Leopardi, who played Squints in the movie. Our July 23rd game against the West Virginia Black Bears is also Scout Night, where members of the local boys and girls scout troops will have the chance to watch the Keys game and camp out on the field overnight following the game and a viewing of the movie, The Sandlot on the videoboard.

The Force is strong on Saturday June 18, as the Keys host the West Virginia Black Bears for our Star Wars Night in support of Sophie and Madigan's Playground. Fans will have the chance to bid on specialty Star Wars-themed jerseys for the evening as well as content that fans of the Jedi, Empire, and Mandalore can enjoy.

Fans of the show Parks and Recreation can celebrate the Pawnee Parks Department, J.J.'s Diner, and of course Little Sebastian on Saturday, August 13 against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers with our Parks and Recreation Night. Jim O'Heir, who played Jerry/Larry/Terry Gergich on the show will be making an appearance and signing autographs for fans. Game time is at 6 p.m. and O'Heir will be signing autographs from 5-7 p.m. In addition to his work on Parks and Recreation, O'Heir played Matt Cannistra in The Bold and The Beautiful (which earned him an Emmy nomination), along with cameo appearances on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, ER, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Rounding out the list of celebrities is WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan, who visits Frederick on Friday, August 12th at 7:00 pm, and Washington Commanders legend Gary Clark on Saturday, June 4 at 6 pm.

Bark In the Park is back on Wednesday, June 15 presented by Dogtopia. Man's best friend will have the chance to catch a game with their owners and run around the bases postgame. June 15th will also be Deaf and Hard of Hearing Night presented by Maryland School for the Deaf with an in-game experience tailored to the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Youngsters can be excited for the return of the Candy Drop on Sunday, July 10 against the Trenton Thunder. Following the Keys 1 p.m. game, a "candycopter" will drop candy onto the outfield. Kids also will not want to miss out on Keyote's Minion-themed birthday party on Friday, July 1 against the Trenton Thunder.

As always, fireworks nights will be a big part of weekend home games. These displays follow Friday and Saturday evening contests as well as two special Sunday Firework Nights (July 3 at 6 P.M. a "Super-Show" as part of our Independence Day Celebration and September 4 at 6 p.m. to celebrate Fan Appreciation Day and our season finale).

The Keys feature a myriad of great giveaways throughout the year including a magnet schedule presented by Premiere Dental Arts during the entire first homestand (Friday, June 2nd -Saturday, June 5th) and a D.L. Hall Bobblehead presented by Flying Dog on Saturday, September 3.

Excellent giveaways will be complemented by jersey and baseball auctions throughout the year. Art in the Park Night will feature a one of a kind jersey designed by a local artist. Taking place on September 2, all proceeds will benefit the Frederick Arts Council. Finally, Cancer Awareness Night will feature a jersey-themed auction with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

To view our promotional schedule, fans can head to the Keys website. Please note, that all Keys promotions are subject to change at any time throughout the 2022 season.

In addition to single-game tickets, fans can also still buy/renew ticket plans as well as book group outings for the 2022 season by calling 301-815-9900.

