Kevin Mcgovern Named AA Pitcher of the Week

FARGO, N.D. â - The American Association of Professional Baseball named RedHawks pitcher Kevin McGovern as the Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week, for the week of May 18-23. This is the fifth time McGovern has been named the league's top weekly pitcher and first time since the week of July 2, 2017. Pointstreak is the official statistician of the American Association.

In a stellar performance against Cleburne on Thursday, May 20, McGovern (1-0, 0.00 ERA) pitched a complete game shutout, giving up only four hits and striking out eight in the 4-0 win over the Railroaders.

Kevin McGovern returned to the RedHawks for his 10th season of professional baseball and second with the RedHawks this year. He called Newman Outdoor Field home for the entire 2020 season, but split time between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Fargo-Moorhead after the RedHawks claimed him off waivers on Aug. 21, 2020.

McGovern spent parts of five seasons with the Winnipeg Goldeyes and was a part of the Goldeyes' 2016 and 2017 American Association championship teams. McGovern is the Goldeyes' all-time strikeout leader (479) and ranks third in wins (39). He is the only pitcher in Goldeyes' history with three seasons of 100-plus strikeouts (2016-18). He was named a 2017 American Association All-Star.

The Philadelphia, Pa. native ranks third on the American Association career wins list (48), second on the strikeouts list (677), second on the innings pitched list (762.0). He is one of only two pitchers in American Association history with four seasons of 100-plus strikeouts (2015-18), and one of only four pitchers in American Association history with three or more seasons of 100-plus strikeouts. McGovern has combined for 100.0 or more innings and 100 or more strikeouts in each of the past six full seasons.

He went 8-12 with a 3.72 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 159.2 innings of work in 30 games for the Philadelphia University Rams from 2009-11 while majoring in Marketing. He played at La Salle University (Philadelphia, Pa.) in 2008 after playing high school baseball for Archbishop Ryan in Philadelphia.

The RedHawks kick off their 2021 home slate with the Home Opener on Tuesday, May 25 at 7:02 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Newman Outdoor Field. This year also marks the team's 25th Anniversary, with various celebrations to be held throughout the season.

