Kevin Denkey Lets It RIP for @FCCincinnati
Published on September 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati YouTube Video
Check out the FC Cincinnati Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from September 28, 2025
- Where to Watch: Mateo Silvetti at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Defeat Sporting Kansas City 4-1 on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Seattle Draws 2-2 with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Clinching Spot in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to San Jose Earthquakes in MLS Regular Season Finale at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati Host Orlando City SC in Sunday Night Soccer Clash at TQL Stadium
- Orange and Blue Defeat Crew 2 Behind Chirila's Brace in Thrilling Second Half Comeback
- Samuel Gidi Cites Welcoming Teammates and Study Sessions Before his Arrival as Key to Settling in with FC Cincinnati Quickly
- Mondelēz International Named Official Partner of FC Cincinnati
- Evander, FC Cincinnati Both Believe There Is Still Another Level he Can Elevate to as Season Comes to an End