Kettles Set to Wear the Maple Leaf

August 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Edmonton, AB - Swift Current Broncos defenceman Peyton Kettles and Canada's National Summer Under-18 Team will begin their quest for three straight Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medals on Monday night at Rogers Place.

Kettles, who was named to Team Canada on Wednesday following a four-day camp in Calgary, made his U18 debut on Thursday night in a 10-1 pre-tournament win over Slovakia.

"Playing on this team is such an amazing honour," said Kettles. "The WHL is always known to have the bigger, heavier guys who play physical and that's what I am here to do. There are three big boys from the west on this backend and we're excited to play against the world's best."

The native of Headingly, MB is one of eight WHL'ers on the roster and skated alongside Kitchener Ranger defenseman Cameron Reid in the pre-tournament opener, picking up an assist.

"We're thrilled for Peyton," said General Manager Chad Leslie. "Playing for your country on the world stage is a great honour and his continuous development is a testament to his work ethic both on and off the ice."

Canada will face Czechia tonight (7:00 p.m. MT) in their final exhibition tune-up before opening the tournament on Monday vs Switzerland at 7:30 p.m. MT.

Bronco fans can catch all the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on TSN. Check your local listing for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 3, 2024

Kettles Set to Wear the Maple Leaf - Swift Current Broncos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.