Kernels Return to Airwaves with KMRY Game of the Week

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels return to the radio dial in 2022 with the Kernels Game of the Week on 93.1 FM/1450 AM KMRY. Each Wednesday Kernels game can be heard on KMRY throughout the 2022 season, beginning on April 13 as Cedar Rapids travels to play Quad Cities.

"We are thrilled to be back on KMRY this season," said CEO Doug Nelson, "Listening to baseball on the radio has long been a staple of the sport, and we're so excited to give our fans the opportunity to tune in to the Kernels Game of the Week."

"Voice of the Kernels" Thomas Breach will provide the play-by-play commentary for the Kernels Game of the Week, as well as all 132 games available online via the Kernels Baseball Network. The full Cedar Rapids Kernels schedule can be found at www.kernels.com.

Opening Day 2022 is set for April 8 at 6:35 p.m. as the Kernels open their season against the Beloit Sky Carp. Single game tickets are now on sale, available at milb.com/cedar-rapids/tickets or by calling the ticket office at (319) 896-7560.

