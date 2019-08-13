Kernels Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

Cedar Rapids, IA - For the seventh season in a row, the Cedar Rapids Kernels have qualified for the Midwest League post-season playoffs, this time as the First Half Western Division Wild Card. They will host a playoff game on Wednesday, September 4th at 6:35 PM versus the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Playoff tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.kernels.com, in person or by phone at the Kernels Ticket Office. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday and 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday.

Playoff ticket prices will be the same as the regular season (Premier - $12; Club $11, Plaza $9, Lawn $8) with all areas $1 higher the day of the game. Please note that 2019 Coupon Books are NOT valid for MWL Playoff Games.

The Kernels begin a stretch of 10 games on the road starting Wednesday, August 14th at Wisconsin. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 24th for the final seven-game homestand of the season that continues through Friday, August 30th.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit MiLB.TV for subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

