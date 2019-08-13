A Jam-Packed Weekend of Music Ahead at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs are gearing up for a huge weekend of music with two concerts featuring multiple award-winning artists this Friday and Saturday night.

On Friday night, August 16, Grammy Award-winner Pitbull will headline the first of the weekend's concerts at Four Winds Field. This rescheduled show from the 2019 Midwest League All-Star weekend will be a bigger version of the show that was unexpectedly cancelled June 16, according to the artist. In a video to fans, Pitbull promised this show will be the 'best ever', before thanking fans for their loyalty. He brings triple-platinum pop artist MAX, Billboard's "pop star to watch", and the band Rhymer/Educator to open the show that begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

On Saturday night, 16-time Grammy nominee Snoop Dogg comes to Four Winds Field to play to a nearly max-capacity crowd. The show called Party in the Park also features rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, winners of two American Music Awards, one Grammy, one Soul Train Award; and Grammy-nominated artist Warren G.

Fans interested in coming to both shows can now take advantage of a new special ticketing offer, along with additional promotional opportunities:

Ticket holders for the Snoop Dogg concert can purchase Pitbull tickets for $30 good for center stage, field, or bowl seating. Ticket holders will need to visit the South Bend Cubs Box Office and show their Snoop Dogg ticket for the opportunity to purchase a Pitbull ticket at this special price. This special promotional pricing is good from 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 13 to 5 p.m. Thursday, August 15.

A Meet and Greet contest on Facebook will give fans the chance to win two free center stage tickets and two VIP meet-and-greet passes to meet Pitbull at Four Winds Field. Fans must like and share the post found on Facebook to be entered. The winner will be drawn on Wednesday, August 14.

Anyone buying tickets to the Pitbull concert will be given a free ticket to an upcoming Monday-through-Thursday South Bend Cubs game.

Information about the concerts and tickets can be purchased by calling (574) 235-9988.

