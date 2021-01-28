Kernels Elect Officers to Board of Directors

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels Board of Directors held its annual election of officers and the club has a new president.

This week, Greg Churchill was elected president and will immediately move into this role. Churchill had previously been the teams Vice-President. He replaces Greg Seyfer, who served as team president since 2015.

Churchill is a retired executive from Collins Aerospace (former Rockwell Collins).

The other officers elected for the 2021 season are Rob Brooks, Vice-President; Jerry VanDyke, treasurer; and Craig Schulte, secretary. Brooks previously served as treasurer and Schulte was re-elected secretary.

