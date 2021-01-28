South Bend Cubs Host Fifth Polar Plunge March 21

January 28, 2021 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - For the fifth year in a row, the South Bend Cubs are teaming up with Special Olympics Indiana to present the 2021 South Bend Polar Plunge on Sunday, March 21. Registration is now open, and participants are encouraged to register online.

To limit crowds and to ensure social distancing guidelines can be followed while plunging, the South Bend Polar Plunge will use a segmented schedule with multiple plunge times spread over a two-hour period beginning at 12:00 PM ET. Spectators will also be limited at all Polar Plunge events, with only guardians encouraged to attend. Other adjustments will be implemented on a case-by-case basis according to guidelines issued by the St. Joseph County Health Department and state of Indiana.

The Polar Plunge is an annual fundraising event for Special Olympics that is held across the United States. Special Olympics Indiana is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower those with intellectual disabilities. All funds raised by these events directly benefit more than 18,000 Special Olympics athletes throughout the state, giving them the means to train locally and compete at the state level in a number of Olympic-type sports.

"During the pandemic, our athletes need Special Olympics more than ever," said Special Olympics Indiana President and CEO Jeff Mohler. "Last March and April, our athletes were isolated from their friends and teammates. Yet we remain connected to them through our various virtual sports and fitness challenges through the year and we continue to keep them active and engaged, ready for competition to begin again."

In the winter of 2020, Special Olympics Indiana set an all-time high when more than 3,500 plungers took part in their signature fundraiser and brought in over $920,000 to support year-round programs and events for their athletes. To date, the South Bend Polar Plunge has raised nearly $80,000 in the last four years.

"With the help of our good friends, the South Bend Cubs and Mr. Berlin, Special Olympics makes a difference every day, whether in-person or virtual," continued Mohler. "We thank the Cubs for their ongoing support and for hosting our annual Polar Plunge, as we all hope to soon hear those words, "Play ball!"

"This year's plunge will be a little different, but the Special Olympics' mission remains the same," said South Bend Cubs Assistant General Manager for Marketing & Media Chris Hagstrom-Jones. "These fundraisers make it possible for athletes to stay active and participate in a number of local and state programs. The South Bend Cubs are proud to host this event year after year."

Those who cannot attend the South Bend Polar Plunge will be able to watch the entire event on the South Bend Cubs Facebook page.

To better accommodate supporters who wish to be a part of the fun without attending an in-person Polar Plunge event this year, a new and improved Virtual Plunger program will be offered. Find out how to Earn Your Wings for Special Olympics Indiana this winter.

To participate in the 2021 Michiana Polar Plunge, individuals or groups must raise a "bear" minimum of $75 in pledges. All funds raised will benefit Special Olympics Indiana. Participants can register as an individual or gather friends, family members, co-workers, civic group or school group and register as a team. Register.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from January 28, 2021

South Bend Cubs Host Fifth Polar Plunge March 21 - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.