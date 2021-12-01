Kernels Announce New Voice of the Kernels

December 1, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids have announced the hiring of Thomas Breach, the new voice of the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Breach joins the Kernels after spending three seasons just up Interstate 380 as the Voice of the Waterloo Bucks. Originally from small-town Kroschel in eastern Minnesota, Breach is a graduate of St. Cloud State University where he served as the Voice of Huskies Baseball, Volleyball and Men's Basketball for 88.1 FM KVSC. He brings over 700 games of broadcast experience to Cedar Rapids and earned an Award of Excellence at the 2019 Broadcast Education Association Festival for his work at St. Cloud State. Some of his career highlights include calling a game at Minute Maid Park, covering two NCAA DII Regional Baseball Tournaments, providing play-by-play for the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game and Home Run Derby in Waterloo and making his professional broadcast debut with the Kernels in 2019.

Breach will be earning his master's degree in Sports Management from SCSU this spring and presently leads communications efforts for Huskies Women's Hockey, Baseball, Wrestling and Men's Soccer as the Athletic Communications graduate assistant. Thomas' family ties run deep in Iowa, as his two of his grandparents both grew up in Cedar Rapids and much of his extended family still resides across the state.

"I am absolutely thrilled to join the Kernels family and call Cedar Rapids home!" said Breach, "Calling baseball is my life's passion - I cherish the opportunity to tell the stories of so many incredible people in and around the Kernels organization while enjoying the roller-coaster ride that is the baseball season. I cannot wait to spend each evening sharing our great pastime with the Cedar Rapids community and this incredible fanbase!"

The Kernels Opening Night for 2022 is Friday, April 8th at 6:35 PM vs. Beloit. Our full promotional schedule with theme nights and daily specials will be released at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from December 1, 2021

Kernels Announce New Voice of the Kernels - Cedar Rapids Kernels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.