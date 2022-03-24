Kentucky State University vs. Morehouse College this Weekend

March 24, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA - The Chattanooga Lookouts and BCSG 360 announced that they will host the Scenic City Diamond Classic on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at AT&T Field. The Scenic City Diamond Classic will feature HBCUs Morehouse College (Atlanta, GA.) and Kentucky State University (Frankfort, KY).

The two schools will play a single game on Saturday. The contest will begin at 12:00 p.m. The gates at AT&T Field will open at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $10.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.Lookoutstickets.com, or by phone at 423-267-4849.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from March 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.