Southern Staples on Display at Toyota Field in 2022

With the 2022 season about two weeks away, the Trash Pandas today unveiled another aspect of the fan experience with new food and drink options that will be available throughout Toyota Field.

The menu brings a new flare to southern specialties such as fried chicken, macaroni and cheese sloppy joes, pot roast, meatloaf, and more.

"The inspiration for this year's menu was to really showcase southern cuisine," Trash Pandas Food and Beverage Director Garien Shelby said. "The idea is that when people come to this ballpark, that we really represent Alabama and the south strong with our food service."

For 2022, the Trash Pandas have partnered with Conecuh, a local brand from Evergreen, Alabama that has produced an unmistakable flavor featuring high quality meats with a patented blend of seasoning for more than 70 years.

"We want people to be amazed when they indulge in our offerings this season," Shelby added.

The new items will be available all throughout Toyota Field, with certain items available at all concession stands on the concourse and others offered upstairs on the suite level and at the SportsMED Stadium Club.

New Items Available At Concession Stands

Conecuh Hot Dogs: The Trash Pandas will offer a standard Conecuh Dog served on a brioche bun as well as a Conecuh Chili Dog, featuring house-made chili. Available at Dumpster Dive and Gravity Grille.

Eat Your Opponent Dog: Returning from 2021 with a new twist, A different specialty hot dog each homestand with toppings reflecting the local flavor of the city of the Trash Pandas' opponent. Available at Sprocket's Grille.

Southern Chicken Sandwich: Pimento cheese, fried chicken, braised collard greens, brioche bun. Available at Gravity Grille.

Bama Pot Roast Sandwich: Southern pot roast, collard greens, cheddar cheese, brioche bun. Available at Dumpster Dive.

Southern Meatloaf Burger: Grilled meatloaf, chipotle jack BBQ glaze, cheddar cheese, crispy shaved onions, brioche bun. Available at Dumpster Dive.

Hickory Smoked Turkey Leg: Available at the new outfield bar.

Seasonal Fruits and Seasonal Side Salads: Available at all Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grille, and All-Stars as a healthy alternative.

Baseball Fudge Sundae: Homemade triple fudge brownie, vanilla ice cream, salted popcorn ice cream. Available at All-Stars.

Pecan Pie A La Mode: Available at All-Stars.

The Doughnut Hole: Doughnut, ice cream, banana foster, served in a mini helmet. Available at All-Stars.

Available At Our New Chef's Table Location Inside The SportsMED Stadium Club

Chef's Table will feature a rotating nightly buffet of freshly prepared specialties such as:

Wine & Pasta Wednesday: Grilled pesto chicken, tortellini alfredo, fresh herbs

Thick Cut Thursday Carving Station: A different selection each week of fresh, local meats.

A Taste of Soulful Saturdays: Collared Greens

Sunday Brunch: Shrimp & Grits

Available for Fans with Suite Tickets

Conecuh Sausage Charcuterie Board: Grilled Conecuh Sausage, prosciutto, capicola, cheeses, grapes, pimento cheese, onion cheese, bacon cheese, blue cheese, lavish, crackers

Deviled Eggs: Truffle Devil Eggs

Menus are subject to change at any time. The 2022 Trash Pandas begins on Friday, April 8 at Birmingham before the home opener at Toyota Field on Tuesday, April 12 against Pensacola.

