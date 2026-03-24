Kentucky Barrels to Host Open Practice

Published on March 24, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Kentucky Barrels News Release







Get your first look at the Kentucky Barrels before the season begins.

Join us for an open practice at Truist Arena on April 2 from 5:30-7:30 PM. Fans will have the opportunity to watch the team prepare for the season in a live practice setting.

Admission is free and open to the public. No RSVP required.

Event Details

Doors Open: 5:00 PM

Practice Time: 5:30-7:30 PM

Location: Truist Arena (East Gate Entrance)

Parking: Free parking available in Lot O (near NKU Soccer Stadium)

Fan Experience

Watch the team practice live

Meet & greet with players from 7:30-8:00 PM

Official Barrels merchandise available for purchase

Additional Information

Seating will be limited to Section 111

Clear bag policy will be enforced

No concessions will be available

Box office will be open for ticket purchases and questions

Come out, meet the team, and get ready for Barrels football.







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