Kentucky Barrels to Host Open Practice
Published on March 24, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)
Kentucky Barrels News Release
Get your first look at the Kentucky Barrels before the season begins.
Join us for an open practice at Truist Arena on April 2 from 5:30-7:30 PM. Fans will have the opportunity to watch the team prepare for the season in a live practice setting.
Admission is free and open to the public. No RSVP required.
Event Details
Doors Open: 5:00 PM
Practice Time: 5:30-7:30 PM
Location: Truist Arena (East Gate Entrance)
Parking: Free parking available in Lot O (near NKU Soccer Stadium)
Fan Experience
Watch the team practice live
Meet & greet with players from 7:30-8:00 PM
Official Barrels merchandise available for purchase
Additional Information
Seating will be limited to Section 111
Clear bag policy will be enforced
No concessions will be available
Box office will be open for ticket purchases and questions
Come out, meet the team, and get ready for Barrels football.
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