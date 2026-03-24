AF1 Daily Transactions - March 24th, 2026

Published on March 24, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Roster movement continued across the AF1 this week, with Oceanside making a roster adjustment as teams continue to evaluate depth and finalize personnel.

Released

Kellen Pachot - Oceanside - WR - 5'9", 165 lb - Angelo State

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from March 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.