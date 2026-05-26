Barrels Win Big on the Road against Oceanside

Published on May 26, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Kentucky Barrels News Release







The Kentucky Barrels picked up another huge win this past weekend, defeating the Oceanside Bombers 63-43 on the road.

Leading the way was quarterback Darryl Overstreet Jr. (#7), who was named Arena Football One MVP of the Week following a standout performance against Oceanside. Overstreet Jr. finished the game with 278 passing yards and an incredible 9 total touchdowns, including 5 passing touchdowns and 4 rushing touchdowns.

The offense continued to shine while the defense stepped up with important stops to help secure the 20-point victory away from home!

Barrel Nation's support continues to be felt both at home and on the road as the team keeps building momentum week after week! Continue watching our away games on the Arena Football One (AF1) Youtube Channel/Hometeam Network and stream them live.

With another win in the books, the Barrels now shifts focus to another road matchup on Saturday, May 30th against the Minnesota Monsters!







Arena Football One Stories from May 26, 2026

Barrels Win Big on the Road against Oceanside - Kentucky Barrels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.