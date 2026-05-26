Monsters Prepare for Prime-Time Clash Against Kentucky Barrels

Published on May 26, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Minnesota Monsters News Release









Minnesota Monsters fullback Shannon Brooks

(Minnesota Monsters) Minnesota Monsters fullback Shannon Brooks(Minnesota Monsters)

The stage is officially set.

This Saturday night, professional arena football takes center stage at AMSOIL Arena as the Minnesota Monsters welcome one of Arena Football One's hottest teams, the Kentucky Barrels, for a nationally televised showdown featured as the Vice Television Network Game of the Week.

Kickoff is scheduled for a special 5:00 PM start as two of the league's most exciting franchises battle under the bright lights in front of a national audience.

The Barrels arrive in Duluth carrying momentum and confidence during an impressive inaugural AF1 campaign. Kentucky has quickly established itself as one of the league's most explosive offensive teams, currently sitting near the top of the Arena Football One standings with a 4-1 record entering the weekend.

One of the biggest storylines entering Saturday's matchup centers around veteran quarterback Daquan "DJ" Overstreet, the dynamic dual-threat signal caller who has helped ignite Kentucky's high-octane offense. Overstreet has brought leadership, mobility, and big-play ability to the Barrels attack, keeping defenses under constant pressure with his ability to extend plays and deliver deep balls in the fast-paced arena game.

Overstreet's chemistry with star wide receiver Darius Prince has made Kentucky one of the most dangerous scoring teams in AF1. Prince, a former Penn State standout and one of arena football's premier playmakers, has consistently delivered explosive touchdown performances throughout the season. His combination of speed, body control, and physicality makes him a matchup nightmare in the red zone and one of the league's must-watch stars.

The Barrels offense also features dangerous receiving weapons Jeremiah Spencer, Dezmon Epps, and Shiloh Flanagan, giving Overstreet multiple vertical threats capable of turning short completions into momentum-changing touchdowns. Kentucky's offensive unit announced itself to the league earlier this season with an eye-opening 80-point explosion against the Oceanside Bombers, one of the highest scoring outputs in AF1 this year.

Defensively, Kentucky brings toughness and experience to the trenches.

Defensive linemen Ezekiel Rose, Joe Golden, and Sidney Houston Jr. anchor an aggressive front designed to pressure opposing quarterbacks and disrupt offensive timing. In the secondary, former Ohio State standout Jalin Marshall and veteran defensive back Mike Lee provide leadership and athleticism on the backend of the defense.

The Monsters know they will need to match Kentucky's intensity from the opening kickoff as Duluth prepares for one of the biggest football nights of the season. The atmosphere inside AMSOIL Arena is expected to be electric as fans from across the Northland pack the building for a nationally televised showcase featuring two teams fighting to establish themselves among AF1's elite.

Saturday night represents more than just another game.

It is another opportunity for the Minnesota Monsters organization to showcase the energy, passion, and football culture continuing to grow in Duluth. With playoff positioning beginning to take shape across the league, every possession and every defensive stop becomes increasingly important.

Prime time football has arrived in Duluth.

Now the Monsters look to defend home turf in front of the entire nation.

Kickoff is set for 5:00 PM this Saturday at AMSOIL Arena as the Minnesota Monsters host the Kentucky Barrels in the Vice Television Network National Game of the Week.

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From the Desk of Meadow Lemon

CEO and General Manager, Minnesota Monsters

Last Friday night was more than just a football game.

It was the realization of a vision, years in the making.

As we welcomed the talented Nashville Kats to AMSOIL Arena for our first official home game in Minnesota Monsters history, the real challenge was not preparing for kickoff. The real challenge was containing our excitement, emotion, and anticipation that had been building inside every member of our organization as we approached opening night.

For weeks, our staff worked around the clock preparing for this moment.

We installed our brand-new turf for the very first time. We flew the elaborate rigging system needed to suspend the rebound netting, one of the signature elements that makes Arena Football One unique from other indoor football leagues. We designed and installed the dasher board wall system that now proudly showcases the incredible businesses and corporate partners helping build professional arena football right here in Duluth.

Then Friday night finally arrived.

And what a night it was.

The atmosphere inside AMSOIL Arena was electric from the opening moments. Fans witnessed a one-of-a-kind player introduction experience as the Minnesota Monsters officially took the field in front of our hometown crowd for the first time.

We were honored to have Duluth Mayor Roger Reinert participate in the ceremonial coin toss alongside Minnesota Gophers linebacker Jaxon Howard. The official game ball presentation featured Olympic Silver Medalist Korey Dropkin and the legendary Bonnie Shea, recognized as the oldest female hockey player to lace up skates.

The entertainment did not stop there.

Fans were introduced to the spectacular performances of the Minnesota Monsters Dance Team, and our newest fan favorite, Monty the Monster, officially made his debut to the Northland community.

Most importantly, fans experienced firsthand what makes arena football one of the most exciting forms of professional sports in America.

There were high-flying catches, explosive touchdowns, incredible runs from Shannon Brooks, players flying over the walls, nonstop action, and truly not a bad seat in the house.

This is not just football.

This is an experience.

I also want to thank our corporate partners who continue stepping forward to support our vision and reward our loyal fans.

Last week, our Founders Club members were able to take advantage of the exclusive Toppers Pizza "Taste and See, Try It Once and You'll Be a Fan" promotion, just one of many special perks promised to those who believed in the Monsters from the very beginning.

Now another outstanding corporate partner has stepped forward to support our fans in a major way.

For this week's nationally televised game against the Kentucky Barrels, Founders Club members can participate in the exclusive Residence Inn Buddy Pass Promotion.

Here is how it works:

Purchase one ticket to Saturday's May 30 game, and Residence Inn will match your purchase with one additional game ticket at no additional cost. This offer is based on seat availability and is limited to pairs of seats located together.

To participate in the Residence Inn Buddy Pass Promotion, email tickets@mnmonsters.com to reserve your seats. Email your First Name and Last Name Email address and Phone Number ...All tickets will be paid for and distributed through the DECC Box Office during normal box office hours or on game day.

Please note, all requests must be received no later than Friday, May 29 at 1:00 PM. Requests submitted after the deadline cannot be processed.

This is another exclusive benefit available to our Minnesota Monsters Founders Club members.

If your friends, family members, coworkers, or fellow football fans have not yet joined the Founders Club, encourage them to sign up and become part of the beginning of something truly special here in Duluth.

And now we turn our attention to another huge night for our organization.

As Founders Club Members you are invited to our pre-game tailgate / activity zone party this Saturday. There will be music, food, drinks and plenty of games ..as we create our own tailgate experience prior to the doors opening. The Monster's Party Zone begins at 1: 00 PM and will continue until 4:00PM when the doors open for the 5:00 PM Kickoff. This event is free, so make your plans to join us.

This Saturday, May 30, the Minnesota Monsters return to AMSOIL Arena to host the Kentucky Barrels in the Vice Television Network National Game of the Week.

Doors open at 4:00 PM, kickoff is set for a special 5:00 PM start time due to the national television broadcast schedule.

This is our opportunity to show the country what Minnesota Strong truly means.

Let's pack the house. Let's bring the energy. Let's defend our home field together.

Thank you for believing in the vision, supporting our players, and helping us build something special for the Northland community.

We will see you Saturday night.

Go Monsters.

THE LEG OF THE MONSTERS

Veteran Kicker Aedan Johnson Brings Experience, Confidence, and Calm to Minnesota's Special Teams Unit

In arena football, games can change in an instant.

One perfectly placed kickoff can flip field position. One extra point can become the difference between winning and losing. One momentum-changing deuce can ignite an entire arena.

That is exactly why the Minnesota Monsters placed such an emphasis on finding the right specialist to anchor their special teams unit entering the 2026 Arena Football One season.

And in veteran kicker Aedan Johnson, the Monsters believe they found exactly that.

As the Monsters prepare for their second home game of the season this Saturday night inside AMSOIL Arena against the Kentucky Barrels, Johnson continues to quietly establish himself as one of the most important weapons on Minnesota's roster.

While touchdowns and highlight catches often dominate headlines, those inside the Monsters organization understand the value Johnson brings every single game.

Reliable. Consistent. Battle tested.

Those are the words coaches and teammates repeatedly use when discussing the California native whose football journey has taken him across the country and through multiple professional leagues before arriving in Duluth.

Johnson's path to Arena Football One was built through persistence and experience. During his collegiate career, he developed his craft at Southwestern College, North Carolina Central University, and eventually the University of San Diego, where he became known for his powerful leg strength and consistency on kickoffs and field goals.

At North Carolina Central, Johnson earned All-MEAC honors after converting nine field goals and 29 extra points during a standout season. He later transferred to the University of San Diego, continuing to develop into a complete special teams weapon with strong kickoff ability and reliable accuracy.

His professional football journey included stops with the Bay Area Panthers and San Diego Strike Force before bringing his talents to the Arena Football landscape.

Minnesota Monsters Head Coach Daron Clark knew exactly what kind of player he was getting when the organization signed Johnson prior to the season.

"Aedan Johnson, he's a veteran kicker," Clark said earlier this season. "Last year, he went toe to toe with the team we'll be playing opening week. He had five deuces in one game, so he's bringing a lot of experience to our team this year."

That experience has already shown itself throughout the Monsters' strong start to the 2026 campaign.

Earlier this season, Johnson earned Special Teams Player of the Game honors after delivering a critical performance that helped Minnesota secure an important road victory. His consistency on kickoffs and special teams execution played a major role in controlling momentum and field position throughout the contest.

Inside the fast-paced world of arena football, where possessions are limited and momentum swings happen rapidly, specialists like Johnson become invaluable.

Fans inside AMSOIL Arena have already witnessed how quickly a kicker can impact a game.

A perfectly timed deuce sends the crowd into a frenzy. A booming kickoff pins an opponent deep. A clutch extra point steadies momentum during pressure moments.

Those are often the hidden plays that help championships get built.

But Johnson's value extends beyond statistics.

Teammates describe him as calm under pressure, professional in his preparation, and someone younger players naturally gravitate toward inside the locker room. In a league filled with high-energy personalities and nonstop action, Johnson provides a steady veteran presence to Minnesota's special teams unit.

As the Monsters continue building their identity in Arena Football One, Johnson remains one of the quiet difference-makers helping position the franchise as a legitimate contender.

This Saturday night, as the national spotlight shines on Duluth and AMSOIL Arena during the Vice Television Network Game of the Week against the Kentucky Barrels, fans will once again have an opportunity to witness one of arena football's most underrated weapons in action.

Because in arena football, every point matters.

DULUTHIAN OF THE WEEK

Honoring the Life and Legacy of Keyshawn Beckom

This week, the Minnesota Monsters organization pauses to honor and remember a young man whose life touched far more people than he likely ever realized.

Keyshawn Beckom.

A son. A teammate. A friend. A young man with a bright future and a contagious spirit.

The tragic loss of Keyshawn has deeply impacted our Northland community, especially those who had the privilege of knowing him personally, coaching him, competing alongside him, and witnessing firsthand the type of young man he was becoming.

For Minnesota Monsters Defensive Coordinator Tony O'Neil, the loss is especially personal.

Coach O'Neil had the opportunity to coach Keyshawn during his high school football journey and remembers him not simply as an athlete, but as a respectful young man whose energy and character left a lasting impression on everyone around him.

Coach O'Neil shared the following statement with the Minnesota Monsters Founders Club Newsletter:

"Keyshawn Beckom was a great young man, teammate, and member of our community. A respectful kid with a bright future who touched many lives through his energy, character, and love for the game. This tragic loss has deeply impacted all of us, and as a community we stand together lifting up his family, friends, and everyone hurting during this difficult time. Gone far too soon, but his memory and impact will never be forgotten. Rest easy, young king."

Last Friday night inside AMSOIL Arena, before the Minnesota Monsters took the field for our inaugural home game, our organization joined together with fans, players, coaches, staff members, and community leaders to conduct a moment of silence in honor of Keyshawn's life.

In that moment, football stood still.

The scoreboard lights faded into the background. The noise quieted. And an entire arena united in a shared expression of compassion, sympathy, and support for a grieving family and community.

We want to sincerely thank every fan who joined us in that symbolic gesture of unity and remembrance. It was a powerful reflection of what makes the Duluth community special. In moments of celebration, we come together. In moments of heartbreak, we stand together.

While words can never fully ease the pain of such a devastating loss, we hope the Beckom family, Keyshawn's friends, teammates, classmates, and loved ones know they are not carrying this grief alone.

The Minnesota Monsters organization extends its deepest condolences, prayers, and unwavering support to everyone impacted by this tragedy.

Lives are not measured only by years.

Sometimes they are measured by the impact left on teammates, friendships formed in locker rooms, smiles shared with classmates, and the memories that continue living inside the hearts of those left behind.

Keyshawn's story does not end here.

His memory will continue through every life he touched, every teammate who remembers him, every coach who believed in him, and every person inspired by the young man he was becoming.

From our Minnesota Monsters family to the Beckom family, we stand with you.

Rest peacefully, Keyshawn. You will never be forgotten.

The Minnesota Monsters are excited to invite you and your family to a special Personal Appearance Event designed exclusively for our fans and supporters of all ages!

Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with excitement, entertainment, and Monster energy as you:

Meet Minnesota Monsters Players

Meet the Monsters Dancers

Enjoy Photo Opportunities

Play Interactive Games

Experience the Adventure Zone

Connect with fellow Monsters fans and families

Location: 329 Lake Ave. Adventure Zone Date: Tuesday, May 26 Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

This special event is proudly hosted by one of our valued corporate sponsors and is a fantastic opportunity for our Founders Club members to get up close and personal with the team while enjoying a fun-filled evening for the entire family.

We appreciate your continued support and look forward to seeing you there as we continue building something special together with the Minnesota Monsters community.

For additional information, please call 218-740-4000.

See you there and let's make it a Monster night!

Adventure Zone a proud sponsor of the Minnesota Monsters

Sponsor Highlight of the Week

Big Apple Bagels, Proud Partner of the Minnesota Monsters

This week, we proudly recognize one of the businesses that believed in the vision of the Minnesota Monsters from the very beginning, Big Apple Bagels.

Long before kickoff, before the lights came on at AMSOIL Arena, and before MonsterMania began building momentum across the Northland, Big Apple Bagels stepped up and became one of the very first community partners to stand beside the Monsters organization.

That matters.

In sports and in life, you never forget the people who believe in you early. You never forget the businesses that invest in the community before the scoreboard starts lighting up.

Big Apple Bagels has done exactly that.

From supplying sandwiches and meals for our team during road trips, to supporting our organization behind the scenes, they have consistently shown what community partnership is all about. Their support has never simply been about business. It has been about people, relationships, and reinvesting into the community they proudly serve.

That is why we encourage every member of the Minnesota Monsters Founders Club to support the businesses that support your team.

When you walk into Big Apple Bagels, you are supporting a local partner that believes in community pride, and believes in helping organizations like the Minnesota Monsters continue building something special for the Northland.

Great teams are not built alone. They are built through partnerships, loyalty, and people willing to invest in something bigger than themselves.

To everyone at Big Apple Bagels, thank you for believing in the Monsters from day one.

We appreciate you. We value you. And we are proud to have you as part of the Monsters family.

MONSTER NATION... THIS WEEK IS BIGGER. LOUDER. AND EARLIER.

Due to national television coverage, this week's showdown between your Minnesota Monsters and the Kentucky Barrels will kickoff at a SPECIAL START TIME of 5:00PM CST instead of our normal 6:00PM start.

This is your chance to help pack AMSOIL Arena and show the entire country what MonsterMania in Duluth looks and sounds like.

Get your tickets NOW through the DECC / AMSOIL Arena Box Office or online through Ticketmaster. Group rates are available, so grab your family, coworkers, teammates, church groups, youth programs, and friends and make this a full blown Monsters takeover.

FOUNDERS CLUB EXCLUSIVE Residence Inn Buddy Ticket Program

Bring somebody with you and experience the action together.

Email: tickets@mnmonsters.com / Use PROMO CODE: BUDDY

The Monsters are not just building a football team. We are building a movement. And movements are powered by people.

MONSTERMANIA WEEK SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 26 Adventure Zone Player Appearance 5:00PM to 7:00PM

Come meet members of the Minnesota Monsters, take photos, grab autographs, and help us spread the excitement throughout the Northland.

Wednesday Night Monsters on the Mic LIVE Social Hour Meet and Greet 5:30PM to 7:00PM

Join the coaches, players, staff, and fellow fans for a live radio broadcast packed with football talk, behind the scenes stories, laughs, energy, and community connection.

Saturday, May 30 MonsterMania Tailgate Party Zone 1:00PM to 4:00PM

Food. Music. Fans. Energy. Football.

This is where the atmosphere starts long before kickoff. Bring the family, wear your Monsters gear, and help us create one of the best game day environments in Arena Football One.

Then at 5:00PM...

The lights come on. The crowd rises. And your Minnesota Monsters hit the turf under the national spotlight.

Duluth... this is our moment.

BE LOUD. BE PROUD. BE THERE.

Images from this story







Arena Football One Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.