Minnesota Monsters Historic Home Opener at Amsoil Arena Friday

Published on May 18, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Minnesota Monsters News Release







DULUTH, MN - After four consecutive road games to begin the inaugural season, the Minnesota Monsters are finally coming home.

This Friday, May 22nd, the Monsters will make franchise history as they host the Nashville Kats in the organization's first ever home game at Amsoil Arena. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

As members of Arena Football One, the premier brand in the arena football industry, the Minnesota Monsters are preparing to introduce the Northland to one of the fastest paced and most exciting forms of professional football in America.

One of the major storylines entering Friday night's matchup is the continued impact of former University of Minnesota standout Shannon Brooks, whose arrival has brought both credibility and excitement to the Monsters organization.

Brooks, a former Big Ten playmaker and fan favorite with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, rushed for more than 2,200 career yards during his collegiate career while earning a reputation as one of the toughest and most explosive running backs in the conference. His combination of physicality, toughness, and big play ability has already translated to the arena game, where he scored one of the first touchdowns in Minnesota Monsters franchise history earlier this season.

Now, Brooks will make his highly anticipated home debut in front of Northland football fans Friday night.

"Shannon Brooks represents everything we want this organization to stand for," said Minnesota Monsters CEO and General Manager Meadow Lemon. "He is tough, resilient, exciting to watch, and he understands what it means to represent the state of Minnesota. We are excited for our fans to finally experience the energy he brings to the game."

The Monsters organization has spent the past several months building not only a football team, but a community centered organization throughout the Twin Ports and greater Northland region. From local fundraising initiatives and charitable contributions, to partnerships with schools and businesses, the organization continues establishing its identity both on and off the field.

Friday night's home opener is expected to feature a playoff atmosphere as fans from across the region gather to welcome Arena Football One to Duluth for the first time.







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