Barrels Stay Undefeated at Home with 55-36 Victory

Published on May 18, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Kentucky Barrels News Release







The Kentucky Barrels returned to the win column Sunday night with a big home victory at Truist Arena!

The Barrels defeated the Beaumont Renegades by a final score of 55-36 improving to 4-1 on the season during their inaugural year! This keeps us still undefeated at home!

Barrel Nation brought the energy all game long as Kentucky protected the home turf and added another win to the record column. The atmosphere inside Truist Arena once again showed why Barrel Nation has quickly become one of the best environments in arena football.

Stay tuned for the next game which is away against the Oceanside Bombers, you can stream it on Home Team Network on Sunday May 24th! We will see you all back at our home arena on June 13th!







Arena Football One Stories from May 18, 2026

Barrels Stay Undefeated at Home with 55-36 Victory - Kentucky Barrels

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