Kentucky Barrels Bottle First Win

Published on April 13, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Kentucky Barrels News Release







The Kentucky Barrels opened their inaugural Arena Football One season in historic fashion, defeating the Michigan Arsenal 34-26 on Sunday, April 12th at Truist Arena.

In front of a loud and spirited crowd, the Barrels delivered a statement performance.

The night began with a setback, as Barrels defensive back Cedric Thomas suffered a serious leg injury on the very first play from scrimmage. After a collision in the end zone, Thomas was transported to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for a fractured tibia and fibula. The moment cast an early shadow, but the team rallied in response.

Tony Tribble For The Enquirer

Quarterback Dalton Oliver led the charge, throwing for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Jalin Marshall etched his name into franchise history by scoring the first touchdown in Barrels history-a connection from 18 yards out. Marshall would go on to finish with 110 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Foto by Guitto, official photographer of the Kentucky Barrels

Playmaker Dezmon Epps proved to be a difference-maker, racking up 115 return yards, including a game-changing end zone-to-end zone kickoff return touchdown. Darius Prince capitalized with a 21-yard touchdown reception, adding to the Barrels' offensive firepower.

Defensively, the Barrels came up big when it mattered most. After a back-and-forth battle through three quarters, Kentucky shut out the Arsenal in the fourth, sealing the 34-26 victory. The defensive front recorded four sacks, with Ezekiel Rose leading the way with two.

Charles Bolton with LINKNKY

With our first win secured, the Barrels not only opened our season undefeated... we made a statement.

History isn't just remembered in Kentucky. It's made.







Arena Football One Stories from April 13, 2026

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