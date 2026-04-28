Half-Price Tickets this Sunday Only: Don't Miss It

Published on April 28, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Kentucky Barrels News Release







The Kentucky Barrels are back at Truist Arena on Sunday, May 3rd at 3:00 PM playing against the Nashville Kats! We're bringing the energy with a WHITE OUT game, plus half-price tickets for this matchup only. If you've been waiting for the right time to come out, this is it.

THEME: WHITE OUT

We're calling on all fans to wear white and help us turn Truist Arena into a full White Out. It's one of the best atmospheres of the season, and we want everyone in on it!

How to Get Your Tickets

Take advantage of this limited-time deal with two easy options:

In Person (No Fees!)

Purchase directly at the Truist Arena Box Office, open Monday-Friday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and skip the extra fees.

Online

Tickets are also available on our website for quick and easy access. When purchasing tickets, first select your seat and then select the "Half Off Offer" instead of the "Standard Admission"!

DON'T WAIT

This half-price ticket offer is only valid for this Sunday's game and will run all week long, including game day!







Arena Football One Stories from April 28, 2026

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