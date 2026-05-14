$10 off Tickets this Weekend

Published on May 14, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Kentucky Barrels News Release







The Kentucky Barrels are bringing the action back to Truist Arena this weekend and Barrel Nation can save while doing it!

For this Sunday's matchup against the Beaumont Renegades, the Barrels are offering $10 OFF ALL TICKETS for the May 17th game kicking off at 3 PM. Doors open at 1:30pm!

Fans looking to get the best deal are encouraged to purchase directly through the Truist Arena Box Office to avoid additional Ticketmaster fees. Tickets are also available online through the Barrels website!

Truist Arena Box Office Information

Monday-Friday: 10 AM - 5 PM

Game Day Opening: 1:30 PM

Phone: (859-442-2652) Opt 2

The Barrels enter the weekend with momentum on their side and are excited to welcome Barrel Nation back home for another big afternoon of arena football!







Arena Football One Stories from May 14, 2026

$10 off Tickets this Weekend - Kentucky Barrels

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