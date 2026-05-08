Barrels Go 3-0

Published on May 8, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Kentucky Barrels News Release







The Kentucky Barrels continue to roll through their inaugural season!

With a huge rivalry win over the Nashville Kats, the Barrels improved to 3-0 on the season and continued building momentum in front of Barrel Nation. What started as a highly anticipated matchup quickly turned into another statement performance for the Barrels as they defended home turf and claimed the first-ever Rickhouse Rivalry Trophy.

The "Rickhouse Rivalry" was created to build a competitive battle between Kentucky and Nashville, adding even more intensity to an already exciting matchup.

The rivalry win also brought league-wide recognition. Following the game, Sidney Houston Jr. (DL) was named Defensive Player of the Week in the AF1 league after recording 7 tackles and 3 sacks in the win over Nashville. The Barrels also earned another major spotlight moment when their game-winning play was selected as Arena Football One's Play of the Week in Week 4!

We are so excited to be starting 3-0! From the energy inside Truist Arena to the continued support from Barrel Nation, the momentum around Barrels football continues to grow every week.

The rivalry trophy now belongs to Kentucky and the Barrels are just getting started.







Arena Football One Stories from May 8, 2026

Barrels Go 3-0 - Kentucky Barrels

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