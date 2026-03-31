Get Your Tickets for Kentucky Barrels Football

Published on March 31, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Kentucky Barrels News Release







The countdown is on for the inaugural season of the Kentucky Barrels, and now is the time to secure your seats. Arena football brings a level of speed, intensity, and up-close action you won't find anywhere else, making every game an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. From the first snap to the final whistle, the energy inside Truist Arena will be nonstop.

Whether you're planning a night out with friends, a family outing, or just looking to experience something new, Kentucky Barrels football delivers fast-paced excitement in an electric atmosphere. Be there to witness the beginning of a new franchise and help create a home-field advantage that can be felt on every play.

Don't forget about the Open Practice on Thursday, April 2nd! Watch the team prepare for the season, experience the energy up close, and stick around after practice for a meet and greet with the players.

Open Practice

April 2 - 5:30-7:30 PM

Doors open at 5:00 PM

Free admission. No RSVP required.

Enter through the East Gate and park for free in Lot O near the NKU Soccer Stadium.

Fans will be seated in Section 111. Barrels merchandise will be available, and the box office will be open for ticket purchases.







Arena Football One Stories from March 31, 2026

Get Your Tickets for Kentucky Barrels Football - Kentucky Barrels

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