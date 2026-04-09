Kentucky Barrels Opening Night: What You Need to Know

Published on April 9, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Kentucky Barrels News Release







The Kentucky Barrels are set to make history this Sunday, April 12 as they kick off their inaugural season against the Michigan Arsenal at Truist Arena. This isn't just another game, and you won't want to miss a second of it.

Kickoff is set for 5:00 PM, with doors opening early at 3:30 PM, giving fans plenty of time to get inside, grab food and drinks, and experience the full game day atmosphere. Opening Night will feature NKU Norse Night, bringing together the Northern Kentucky community for an electric start to the season.

At halftime, the energy continues with a flag football showdown, featuring PIKE x KÃ" vs ATO x Ã"Z battling it out on the field for bragging rights. It's fast, competitive, and the perfect way to keep the crowd loud from start to finish.

Before you arrive, be sure to look below or visit our "Know Before You Go" page for important information on parking, directions, and arena policies to make your experience as smooth as possible.

After the game, keep things going and head over to Smoke Justis for the official post-game party. It's the perfect spot to hang out and keep the energy from the game going with other fans. Whether you're celebrating a win or just not ready for the night to end, it's an easy next stop just a few minutes from Truist Arena. Come through, talk football, and enjoy the rest of your night with the Barrels crowd.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster and at the Truist Arena Box Office.







Arena Football One Stories from April 9, 2026

Kentucky Barrels Opening Night: What You Need to Know - Kentucky Barrels

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