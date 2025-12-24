Minnesota Monsters to Play Home Games at AMSOIL Arena in 2026

Published on December 23, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Minnesota Monsters News Release







DULUTH, Minn. - The Minnesota Monsters have announced that they will play their home games at AMSOIL Arena, located within the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC), for the 2026 Arena Football One (AF1) season.

The Monsters have reached an agreement with the DECC to bring arena football to one of Minnesota's premier venues, providing the organization with an enhanced setting as the team continues to grow in its early years.

"It's a new team, a new league and this year, it's a new space in the AMSOIL Arena! It's going to offer an excellent game day experience for our fans and is conviently also located at the DECC," said Steve Walters, CEO of the Minnesota Monsters.

Minnesota's 2026 home schedule at AMSOIL Arena is set for May 22, May 30, June 22, July 5, July 11, and July 18. Season ticket packages and single-game ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Founded in September 2025, the Minnesota Monsters are members of Arena Football One. Ownership group Jake Lambert and Steve Walters are focused on establishing a strong foundation for the franchise in Duluth and building long-term connections within the community.

AMSOIL Arena is a multi-purpose venue located on the DECC campus in Duluth, Minnesota, and serves as the home of the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs hockey program. The arena is LEED Silver certified and was named the No. 1 stadium experience in North America by Stadium Journey in 2013, recognized for its sustainability efforts and guest services.

Fans can find more information about the Minnesota Monsters and upcoming announcements by visiting mnmonsters.com. Additional details about AMSOIL Arena and the DECC are available at decc.org.

For partnership opportunities, contact Steve Walters at steve@mnmonsters.com. Media inquiries may be directed to Madison Walters at maddie@mnmonsters.com.







