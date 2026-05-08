Minnesota Monsters Week 5 Update

Published on May 7, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Minnesota Monsters News Release







From the Desk of the CEO / General Manager

Dear Founders Club Members,

As we approach Week Five of this young and hard-fought season, I wanted to take a moment to connect with you, the backbone of our organization, and the driving force behind the energy building around Minnesota Monsters football.

Through grit, discipline, and a relentless road-warrior mentality, your Minnesota Monsters have climbed the league standings and now sit proudly in the #4 position. That places us firmly among the elite in Arena Football One, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the most formidable teams in the game.

Just ahead of us are the undefeated and reigning champions, the Albany Firebirds, followed by the surging powerhouse Kentucky Barrels, and the ever-dangerous championship contender Nashville Kats. And right there, knocking on the door, battle-tested and hungry, are your Minnesota Monsters.

We have earned our place; now it is time to defend it on our home turf.

All roads lead to May 22nd, when we finally return home to the electric atmosphere of Amsoil Arena. Opening Night promises to be nothing short of spectacular as we unveil MonsterMania, a game day experience built for our fans, our city, and our Founders Club family.

Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM, with doors opening at 5:00 PM. I encourage you to secure your seats now and be part of what will be one of the most exciting nights in Minnesota sports this season. Tickets are available online through Ticketmaster, or you may purchase them in person at the DECC Box Office, open Wednesday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM; Walt Alpine and his outstanding box office staff will be ready to assist you.

For those of you who took advantage of our Valentine's Special, your tickets are available for pickup at the Will Call Window during regular box office hours. If you have not yet received your Founders Club hoodies, they will be available for pickup on May 22nd at the Monsters Information Booth inside the arena.

Additionally, Founders Club members and partners with sponsorship packages may now pick up their ticket allotments at Will Call.

This home opener is more than just a game; it is a statement. As we take on the talented Nashville Kats, we will show the league, and the nation, exactly what MonsterMania is all about.

Your continued support, belief, and partnership are what make this all possible. You are not just part of the organization; you are part of its foundation.

I look forward to seeing every one of you on May 22nd as we make history together.

Respectfully, Meadow Lemon CEO / General Manager Minnesota Monsters Arena Football One Member

Recap Monsters vs Bombers

The Minnesota Monsters continue to prove they belong among the elite, delivering a hard-fought and statement-making victory over the Oceanside Bombers in a game that showcased resilience, execution, and playmaking across all three phases.

From the opening possession, the Monsters set the tone with a balanced and aggressive offensive approach. The unit controlled the tempo, converted key downs, and capitalized in the red zone. Leading the charge was Shannon Brooks, the Offensive Player of the Game, who provided a steady and explosive presence. Brooks consistently moved the chains, broke through contact, and delivered in critical moments to keep the Bombers defense under constant pressure.

Defensively, the Monsters once again demonstrated why they are becoming one of the most feared units in Arena Football One. At the center of that effort was the "Master of Disaster," Claude Davis, who earned Defensive Player of the Game honors. Davis delivered another outstanding performance and shifted the momentum of the contest with a scoop and score fumble recovery for a touchdown. His instincts, physicality, and relentless pursuit continue to set the tone for the entire defense.

Special teams played a decisive role in the outcome, providing consistency and key contributions that often go overlooked. Aedan Johnson, the Special Teams Player of the Game, delivered a strong and reliable performance. His kicking and overall execution helped control field position and added valuable points that contributed directly to the victory.

This win was more than just another result in the standings. It was a complete team effort that highlighted the Monsters identity, tough, opportunistic, and relentless. As the momentum continues to build, the Minnesota Monsters are making it clear they are not just competing, they are contending.

Our Upcoming Opponent

As the Minnesota Monsters prepare for Saturday's rematch, Michigan Arsenal come into the matchup as a team that has shown flashes of toughness and playmaking ability throughout the season. While their record has had its ups and downs, Arsenal have remained competitive, leaning on a physical style of play and an offense capable of striking quickly when given opportunities.

Over the course of the season, Michigan has built its identity around resilience. They have been a team that responds well to adversity, often keeping games within reach and forcing opponents to earn every possession. Defensively, they have shown the ability to create pressure and generate turnover, which has kept them in several closely contested matchups.

Last week against the Oregon Lightning, Arsenal were tested in a fast-paced and high-scoring contest. Oregon came out with energy and tempo, putting pressure on Michigan early. Arsenal battled back and showed determination, making adjustments and finding ways to move the ball offensively. Despite their efforts, they were unable to fully close the gap, as Oregon capitalized on key moments to secure the win.

Even in defeat, Michigan demonstrated the kind of grit and competitiveness that makes them a dangerous opponent in a rematch situation. With another week to prepare and the familiarity of having already faced Minnesota, Arsenal will come into Saturday's game motivated and ready to challenge the Monsters on every snap.

Monsters in the Community

This week, the Minnesota Monsters continued their commitment to youth development and education by teaming up with corporate sponsor Superior Choice Credit Union and their financial literacy program, bringing a unique and engaging learning experience to the students of Piedmont Elementary School.

On May 5th, the Minnesota Monsters proudly partnered with Superior Choice Credit Union for a special visit where the focus extended far beyond the game. Players and staff spent meaningful time with students, emphasizing the value of financial literacy and sharing practical lessons on saving, spending wisely, and making smart money choices that can help build a strong future.

This program is one that is near and dear to the entire organization. Through engaging conversations and real-life examples, the team helped make these important concepts both fun and relatable, leaving a lasting impression on young minds. The energy in the room reflected just how impactful it can be when learning is paired with mentorship and real-world insight.

At its core, this initiative represents something bigger. It is about investing in the next generation, not only as future athletes, but as confident and informed individuals who are prepared to succeed in every aspect of life.

The program is fully supported and encouraged by team owner Jacob J. Lambert, who continues to emphasize the importance of early education in financial responsibility.

"As an organization, we believe that success starts with knowledge and opportunity," Lambert said. "When we expose young people to the principles of financial competency at an early age, we are giving them tools that will serve them for a lifetime. This is about building confidence, creating awareness, and helping shape futures in a meaningful way."

The Minnesota Monsters remain committed to making a difference in the community, one classroom at a time.

Sponsor Highlight

The Minnesota Monsters are proud to recognize one of our valued partners, Dr. Jay Allen, of Palisade Direct Primary Care, who also serves as the team physician for the organization.

Dr. Allen brings a refreshing and highly personal approach to healthcare through the Direct Primary Care model. At Palisade Direct Primary Care, patients are not rushed through appointments or treated like numbers. Instead, they receive attentive, relationship-based care that focuses on long-term health, prevention, and accessibility. This model allows for longer visits, direct communication, and a level of trust that is often missing in traditional healthcare settings.

As the team physician for the Minnesota Monsters, Dr. Allen plays a critical role in keeping players healthy, prepared, and performing at their best. His hands-on approach, combined with his deep understanding of sports health and wellness, ensures that the team receives top-level care both on and off the field. That same level of dedication is extended to every patient he serves in the community.

What truly sets Dr. Allen apart is his commitment to accessibility and consistency. Patients at Palisade Direct Primary Care benefit from easier scheduling, direct communication, and a focus on proactive care rather than reactive treatment. Whether it is managing ongoing health concerns or simply maintaining overall wellness, Dr. Allen takes the time to understand each patient's needs and goals.

For members of the Monsters community and beyond, this is an opportunity to experience a more personal and effective approach to healthcare. Choosing Palisade Direct Primary Care means choosing a provider who values your time, your health, and your long-term well-being.

If you are looking for a primary care physician who prioritizes relationships, communication, and quality care, Dr. Jay Allen is an outstanding choice.

Duluthian of the Week

Ruck Life with the Minnesota Monsters

In every community, there are people who carry more than most of us ever see.

They carry long shifts, difficult calls, sleepless nights, memories that never fully fade, and the responsibility of protecting others before themselves. Our veterans, police officers, firefighters, corrections officers, dispatchers, and public safety personnel have spent their lives answering the call when our communities needed them most.

That is why on May 30th, the Minnesota Monsters are proud to stand alongside 23rd Veteran for Ruck Life.

Ruck Life is more than an event. It is a powerful reminder that no one should carry life's burdens alone. Participants walk together while carrying weighted packs to symbolize the physical and emotional weight so many heroes bear every day after serving their country and communities.

The Minnesota Monsters believe football is about more than what happens inside the arena. It is about building unity across the Northland and showing up for the people who show up for all of us. Supporting Ruck Life reflects the heart of our organization and our commitment to honoring those who have sacrificed in service to others.

This year, two members of the Minnesota Monsters family, Ben Waalkens and Brodie Raygor, will proudly participate in the upcoming Ruck Life event. Their involvement represents the spirit of service, leadership, and community connection that the Monsters organization hopes to inspire throughout the Northland. By stepping forward and taking part, they are helping shine a light on the importance of supporting veterans and public safety personnel both on and off the field.

This partnership is deeply personal for many throughout our community. Every registration, every mile walked, every dollar raised, and every person who joins the effort helps provide support, awareness, and hope for heroes who deserve to know they are never forgotten.

As the Monsters continue building a franchise rooted in community pride, we also remain committed to recognizing the men and women who represent courage, service, and resilience. Their strength inspires us, and their stories deserve to be heard.

We invite Monsters fans, families, players, sponsors, and neighbors across the Northland to come walk beside us.

Carry the burden. Feel the impact. Help our heroes take their next step forward.







Arena Football One Stories from May 7, 2026

Minnesota Monsters Week 5 Update - Minnesota Monsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.