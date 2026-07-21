Be Part of Minnesota Sports History this Sunday

Published on July 20, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Minnesota Monsters News Release







To Our Minnesota Monsters Founders Club Members,

Thank you for believing in the Minnesota Monsters from the very beginning. Your loyalty and support have helped make our inaugural season one of the great success stories in Arena Football One.

Now, the second season begins.

The playoffs are here, and we are just three wins away from an AF1 Championship.

Your Monsters enter the postseason with an 8-4 record, the number one ranked defense in the league, and the privilege of hosting the first Arena Football One playoff game in Duluth's history.

This Sunday, July 26, at 6:00 p.m., we host the Washington Wolfpack at AMSOIL Arena.

As a Founders Club Member, and a season ticketholder your reserved seats will be held only until Wednesday, July 22, at 5:00 p.m. After that time, any remaining seats will be released to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. We apologize for the error and appreciate your understanding.

Tickets may be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the DECC Box Office.

Our team has earned this opportunity. Now we need Monster Nation to fill AMSOIL Arena and create the home field advantage that can carry us one step closer to a championship.

Don't miss your chance to be part of Minnesota sports history. Join us for the fastest game on turf featuring hard hitting football, exciting promotions, giveaways, and affordable family entertainment.

Thank you again for being part of the Monsters family. We can't wait to see you Sunday as we begin our championship run.

Go Monsters!

Sincerely,

Meadow Lemon Chief Executive Officer Minnesota Monsters Football







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Be Part of Minnesota Sports History this Sunday - Minnesota Monsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.