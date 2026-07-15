Don't Miss White out Night Saturday, July 18 - AMSOIL Arena

Published on July 15, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Minnesota Monsters News Release









Minnesota Monsters wide receiver Donovan Johnson

(Minnesota Monsters) Minnesota Monsters wide receiver Donovan Johnson(Minnesota Monsters)

From the Desk of the CEO

To Our Minnesota Monsters Founders Club Family,

As we prepare for the final regular season home game of our inaugural season, I simply want to say thank you.

When we introduced the vision of bringing professional arena football back to the Northland, you believed in us. You became a Founders Club member, you, wore our colors with pride, and helped create something truly special. Because of your support, this season has become one for the history books.

Together we've celebrated exciting victories, welcomed thousands of fans, honored our military and first responders, invested in our youth, built lasting community partnerships, and most importantly, earned a place in the Arena Football One playoffs.

None of it would have been possible without you.

That's why this Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night, dedicated to our incredible fans.

The first 500 fans through the doors will receive a free Minnesota Monsters T-shirt, provide by J&B Manufactured Home Services and throughout the night we'll be giving away gift cards, promotional prizes, and other great surprises.

Bring someone who hasn't experienced Monsters football yet. Our Buy One, Get One Free ticket offer is good for any available seating level, making this the perfect opportunity to share the excitement with family and friends.

As a reminder to our valued season ticket holders, your current seats will only be reserved for a limited time once our first-round playoff opponent is announced. You will receive the first opportunity to purchase your same seats for every Minnesota Monsters home playoff game at AMSOIL Arena.

Last week, many of you shared photos honoring loved ones who served our country as we celebrated Military and First Responders Night. This week, we'd like to celebrate you. Email your favorite family photo to fans@mnmonsters.com, and you may see it featured on our video board during Saturday's game.

Our final regular season home game is Saturday, July 18, with kickoff at 6:00 p.m. Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

After the game, please join us for the Incline Bowl Postgame Autograph Session. Meet the players, coaches, Minnesota Monsters Dancers, and owner Jacob Lambert. Jacob and I would love the opportunity to personally thank you for believing in our vision and supporting this incredible first season.

The regular season may be coming to a close, but our journey is just beginning.

Your Minnesota Monsters are playoff bound, and we need you to help us pack house before the postseason begins.

We'll see you Saturday.

Thank you for believing. Thank you for being Founders. Thank you for being part of Minnesota Monsters history.

Sincerely,

Meadow Lemon Chief Executive Officer Minnesota Monsters

Playoff Football Begins One Week Early

There may be one game left on the regular season schedule, but make no mistake. Saturday night's matchup between the Minnesota Monsters and the Beaumont Renegades has all the intensity and drama of postseason football.

The Monsters enter the regular season finale with a 7-4 record and have already locked up the No. 3 seed in the 2026 Arena Football One Playoffs. The Beaumont Renegades arrive at AMSOIL Arena at 4-7 with everything on the line. Their playoff hopes depend on a victory in Duluth.

The stakes could not be any higher.

A Minnesota victory ends Beaumont's season and secures the Washington Wolfpack as the final playoff qualifier. However, if the Renegades can pull off the upset, they would claim the league's final postseason berth, eliminate Washington, and then turn right around and travel back to Duluth next weekend for an opening round playoff rematch against the Monsters in the Arena Football One Championship Series.

It is a winner keeps playing scenario for Beaumont, while Minnesota has an opportunity to build momentum and send a powerful message heading into the playoffs.

The Monsters offense continues to be led by veteran quarterback Javonte Johnson, whose leadership and experience have been instrumental throughout the season. While standout running back Shannon Brooks, who recently signed a contract extension with the organization, is expected to be rested this week in preparation for the postseason, Minnesota's offense remains loaded with playmakers.

Recent additions Shilo Flanagan and Javari Flowers have added speed, athleticism, and depth to an already explosive receiving corps, while Carlos Thompson has quickly become another dangerous weapon capable of changing a game with a single touch.

The Monsters have also found an unlikely star in Claude Davis.

Already one of the most dominant defensive linemen in Arena Football One, Davis has embraced a rare two-way role this season. While anchoring one of the league's stingiest defenses, he has also become one of the AF1's top running backs heading into the final week of the regular season. His combination of power, balance, and relentless determination has made him one of the league's most unique and valuable players.

Beaumont will counter with an offense that knows this is its last chance. The Renegades have relied on a balanced attack and timely big plays throughout the second half of the season, knowing every possession could determine whether their season continues or comes to an end.

If there is one area where the Monsters have separated themselves from the rest of the league, it has been on the defensive side of the football.

Under Defensive Coordinator Tony O'Neil, Minnesota has built one of Arena Football One's elite defensive units. Entering the final week of the regular season, the Monsters are ranked second in the league in total defense and are within striking distance of claiming the No. 1 defensive ranking. After consistently shutting down some of the league's highest scoring offenses, Minnesota's defense has become the foundation of a championship contender.

Saturday night's finale is about much more than preparing for next week's playoffs. It is about protecting home field, finishing the regular season on a winning note, and proving that the road to the Arena Football One Championship runs through AMSOIL Arena.

Every snap matters.

Every possession matters.

And with the postseason just one week away, Monster football fans can expect sixty minutes of playoff intensity before the playoffs officially begin.

Player Spotlight

Shilo Flanagan Arrives Ready for the Next Opportunity

In professional football, opportunity often comes without warning.

For Minnesota Monsters wide receiver Shilo Flanagan, that opportunity came with a phone call.

After beginning the 2026 Arena Football One season with the Kentucky Barrels, Flanagan was recently acquired by the Monsters through the league's waiver process, giving one of the league's newest franchises another experienced playmaker just as the postseason begins.

While learning a new offense in the final weeks of the regular season is never easy, Flanagan has embraced the challenge with the same approach that has defined his football career. Show up. Work hard. Earn your role.

His arrival gives Minnesota another athletic target capable of stretching the field and creating mismatches in the high scoring arena game. At 50 yards long with defenders closing quickly, every route demands precision, timing, and trust. Flanagan has wasted little time developing that chemistry with veteran quarterback Javonte Johnson and the rest of the Monsters' offensive unit.

Head Coach Daron Clark and his staff have continued to strengthen the roster throughout the season, adding experienced players who can contribute immediately. Flanagan represents exactly that kind of addition. His experience in Arena Football One allows him to step into meaningful situations as Minnesota prepares for what it hopes will be a deep championship run.

The timing could not be better.

With Shannon Brooks expected to be rested heading into the regular season finale after recently signing a contract extension, the Monsters have an opportunity to expand the roles of several receivers. Along with Javari Flowers and Carlos Thompson, Flanagan adds another explosive option capable of making defenses defend every inch of the field.

That depth is becoming one of Minnesota's greatest strengths.

Opposing defenses can no longer focus on taking away one receiver. Every snap presents another challenge, and every possession offers another opportunity for a different player to make the big play.

Flanagan understands that championship teams are built as much by the players who embrace their opportunities as they are by the stars who headline the roster. His willingness to learn, compete, and contribute has quickly earned the respect of teammates and coaches alike.

As the Monsters prepare for the Arena Football One Playoffs, every addition to the roster becomes increasingly important. Championships are often decided by players who seize their moment when it arrives.

For Shilo Flanagan, that moment has arrived in Minnesota.

Now the newest Monster has one goal in mind.

Help bring an Arena Football One championship to Duluth.

Sponsor Spotlight

Fueling Champions On and Off the Field

Behind every successful team is a group of partners who believe that excellence begins long before kickoff.

This week, the Minnesota Monsters are proud to recognize Crisp & Green of Duluth for their outstanding commitment to the health, wellness, and performance of our players throughout the 2026 Arena Football One season.

Football is a demanding game. Every practice, every workout, every film session, and every game requires athletes to perform at their very best. That performance begins with proper nutrition, and Crisp & Green has become an important part of helping our team prepare to compete each week.

Their fresh salads, grain bowls, wraps, smoothies, and wholesome ingredients have provided our players with meals that are not only nutritious but genuinely satisfying. It is proof that healthy eating never has to sacrifice great flavor.

The partnership between Crisp & Green and the Minnesota Monsters reflects a shared commitment to excellence. Both organizations believe that success comes from making smart choices, working hard every day, and investing in people.

As our players continue their pursuit of an Arena Football One championship, they know they can count on Crisp & Green to help fuel their bodies with meals that support recovery, strength, and peak performance.

We are grateful to the entire team at Crisp & Green for believing in our organization and for investing in the success of our players. Community partnerships like this are essential to building a championship franchise and creating a stronger Northland.

To our Founders Club members and Monsters fans, we encourage you to stop by Crisp & Green in Duluth and experience for yourself why it has become a favorite of our team. Whether you are looking for a quick lunch, a healthy dinner, or a refreshing smoothie after your own workout, you will find fresh ingredients, outstanding service, and meals that leave you feeling energized.

From everyone in the Minnesota Monsters organization, thank you to Crisp & Green for helping keep our team fueled, healthy, and ready to compete every week.

Together, we are building something special.

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Arena Football One Stories from July 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.