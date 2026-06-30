Monsters in Vice Game of the Week

Published on June 30, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Minnesota Monsters News Release









Minnesota Monsters linebacker Dorian Best makes a tackle

(Minnesota Monsters) Minnesota Monsters linebacker Dorian Best makes a tackle(Minnesota Monsters)

From the Desk of the CEO

Dear Founders Club Members,

As we celebrate the Fourth of July and our nation's 250th Anniversary of Independence, I want to personally wish you and your family a safe, happy, and memorable holiday.

Thank you for believing in the Minnesota Monsters from the very beginning. Because of your commitment and support, we've made history during our inaugural Arena Football One season. Now, with just three home games remaining, we're asking for your help to finish this historic season strong.

Join us Sunday, July 5, at 6:00 PM as the Minnesota Monsters take on the Kentucky Barrels at AMSOIL Arena for the VICE Game of the Week. This is one of the biggest games of our season. The outcome could play a major role in playoff seeding and determine whether we earn a home playoff game or begin the postseason on the road.

The excitement begins well before kickoff. Our Tailgate and Pre-Game Party runs from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, featuring family games, activities, and live music by Indecent Proposal.

Celebrate the holiday with our Family Fireworks Package, featuring four reserved seat tickets for just $60, and be among the first 500 fans through the doors to receive a FREE Minnesota Monsters Spirit Towel.

We're also celebrating America with a Buy One, Get One Free ticket offer. If you're unable to attend, please pass your tickets along to a co-worker, friend, or family member. We know they'll leave amazed by the excitement and energy of Minnesota Monsters football.

Your support has helped build something special, and now we need your voice more than ever. Let's fill AMSOIL Arena, create an unforgettable home-field advantage, and help our team continue its pursuit of an Arena Football One championship.

Thank you for standing with us from day one. I look forward to celebrating with you this Sunday.

See you July 5!

Meadow Lemon CEO / General Manager Minnesota Monsters

Sunday, July 5 - AMSOIL Arena Tailgate & Pre-Game Activities: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Kickoff: 6:00 PM

For tickets and more information, visit mnmonsters.com

Scouting the Opposition: Kentucky Barrels Bring Playoff Stakes to Duluth

There will be more than another victory on the line when the Minnesota Monsters welcome the Kentucky Barrels to AMSOIL Arena on Sunday, July 5.

This is the type of matchup players dream about. Two of Arena Football One's top teams will meet with playoff positioning hanging in the balance. Every possession will matter, every defensive stop will be magnified, and the atmosphere should resemble postseason football long before the playoffs officially begin.

Kentucky enters the weekend as one of the league's most successful expansion franchises. The Barrels wasted little time establishing themselves as contenders, opening the season with impressive victories over Michigan, Oceanside, Nashville and Beaumont before adding a convincing 63 to 43 road win over Oceanside and a 40 to 17 victory at Oregon. Their only loss on the field came against Albany, before Minnesota handed them a decisive 69 to 32 defeat at AMSOIL Arena in late May. Kentucky also received a forfeit victory after its scheduled June game against Oregon was canceled.

The Barrels are powered by one of the league's most dangerous offenses.

Quarterback Darryl Overstreet Jr. has developed into one of Arena Football One's most productive playmakers. His ability to extend plays and distribute the football has fueled Kentucky's offense throughout the season. He was recently recognized as the league's MVP of the Week after throwing for 278 yards and nine touchdowns.

For Minnesota, the formula has been clear all season.

The Monsters have built their identity around a relentless defense that ranks second in Arena Football One, allowing just 350 points through nine games. That defensive consistency has allowed Minnesota to control the tempo, force mistakes, and create opportunities for an explosive offense.

Kentucky will arrive looking for redemption after its loss in Duluth earlier this season. The Monsters, meanwhile, understand exactly what is at stake. A victory would strengthen Minnesota's position in the playoff race and could prove critical in earning the opportunity to host a postseason game at AMSOIL Arena.

Expect a fast, physical contest filled with momentum swings and emotional intensity.

On Sunday evening, the road to the Arena Football One playoffs runs through Duluth, and AMSOIL Arena should provide the perfect stage for one of the biggest games of the season.

Player Spotlight: Dontorian Best, The Heart of the Monsters Defense

Every great defense has a player who sets the tone before the ball is even snapped.

For the Minnesota Monsters, that player is Dontorian Best.

Whether he is lining up at Jack Linebacker, pursuing the quarterback, or dropping into coverage, Best brings a relentless style of play that has become one of the cornerstones of a Minnesota defense that ranks second in Arena Football One, allowing just 350 points through nine games.

The Columbia, South Carolina native arrived in Duluth after an outstanding collegiate career at Wingate University, where he developed a reputation as one of the premier linebackers in the South Atlantic Conference. A team captain during his senior season, Best earned All-Conference recognition and was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Week after leading Wingate to a nationally significant victory over nationally ranked Delta State. In that game, he recorded 13 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, helping hold one of Division II's highest-scoring offenses to just seven points.

Those who watched him in college quickly learned that statistics tell only part of the story.

Best built his reputation through preparation, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to doing the little things that rarely make the highlight reel. At 6 feet tall and 230 pounds, he combines strength, quickness, and football instincts that allow him to play multiple roles within the Monsters' defensive scheme.

Arena football places unique demands on linebackers. With the smaller playing surface and the speed of the passing game, there is little margin for error. A Jack Linebacker must diagnose plays instantly, pressure the quarterback, defend the run, and cover receivers in space, often within the same series.

Best embraces those responsibilities every week.

His physical style has helped establish the identity Defensive Coordinator Tony O'Neil envisioned when assembling one of the league's most aggressive defensive units.

"Dontorian is the kind of player every coach wants," O'Neil said. "He studies the game, communicates with his teammates, and competes every snap. He plays with tremendous effort and understands that success on defense comes from trusting the system and doing your job. He's become a leader for us because of the way he prepares and the consistency he brings every day."

Inside the Monsters locker room, Best's influence extends well beyond game day. Teammates respect his work ethic, coaches value his football intelligence, and younger players look to him as an example of what it means to be a professional.

As Minnesota continues its push toward the Arena Football One playoffs, Best will remain one of the key figures leading a defense that has become one of the league's very best.

Championship teams are built around players who embrace hard work, accountability, and selfless play.

Dontorian Best embodies all three.

Featured Corporate Partner

Setri Barrel Saunas

Championship organizations are built through strong partnerships, and the Minnesota Monsters are proud to recognize Setri Barrel Saunas as one of the outstanding local businesses helping make our inaugural season a success.

As Founders Club members and loyal Monsters fans, you have played an important role in building something special here in the Northland. We also want to recognize the businesses that have chosen to invest in our community, our team, and our vision for professional arena football in Minnesota.

Located in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Setri Barrel Saunas has earned a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship, building premium cedar barrel saunas that are handcrafted right here in Minnesota. Every sauna is built with quality, durability, and attention to detail, reflecting the pride and work ethic that define Northern Minnesota. Their family owned business brings more than four decades of carpentry experience to every sauna they build, and their products are delivered fully assembled to customers throughout the United States.

Like the Minnesota Monsters, Setri Barrel Saunas believes in doing things the right way. Their commitment to excellence, customer service, and American craftsmanship makes them a perfect partner for our organization.

We encourage every member of the Founders Club and every Monsters fan to support the businesses that support your team. When you choose to do business with our corporate partners, you help strengthen the relationships that make professional football possible in our community.

On behalf of everyone in the Minnesota Monsters organization, thank you to Setri Barrel Saunas for believing in our mission and helping us create an unforgettable inaugural season.

Most importantly, thank you to our Founders Club members and Monsters fans. Your continued support of our sponsors, our players, and our organization is helping build something that will benefit the Northland for years to come.

Together, we are building more than a football team.

We are building a tradition.

Monsters in the Community

Making Memories Throughout the Northland

The Minnesota Monsters believe that being part of the community means much more than what happens on the football field.

Last week, several Monsters players, members of our front office staff, and everyone's favorite mascot, Monty the Monster, proudly joined the Duluth Branch NAACP for its annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Central Hillside Community Center. The family-friendly event featured live music, local food vendors, community organizations, and activities for all ages while honoring the history, culture, and significance of Juneteenth.

Throughout the afternoon, Monsters players and staff enjoyed meeting fans from across the Northland, taking photos, signing autographs, and sharing conversations with families who stopped by. Whether discussing football with longtime supporters or introducing the team to new fans, the Monsters were honored to take part in a celebration centered on unity, community, and togetherness.

One of the biggest highlights of the day was Monty the Monster, who quickly became a favorite among young attendees. From handing out high-fives and posing for countless photos to dancing with children and bringing smiles wherever he went, Monty helped create lasting memories for families throughout the event.

Community outreach is one of the cornerstones of the Minnesota Monsters organization. Events like the Duluth Branch NAACP's Juneteenth Celebration allow our team to support meaningful community traditions while building relationships with the people who make the Northland such a special place to call home.

We extend our sincere thanks to the Duluth Branch NAACP for organizing such an outstanding celebration and for welcoming the Minnesota Monsters to be part of the day's festivities. We also thank everyone who stopped by to visit with our players, coaches, staff, and Monty. Your enthusiasm and support mean the world to our organization.

We look forward to seeing everyone again soon- whether at another community event or cheering alongside us this season at AMSOIL Arena.

Together, we're building more than a football team- we're building a stronger Northland community.

CALL TO ACTION

Monsters on the Mic

Join hosts Brian Prudhomme and Dave Cook every week for Monsters on the Mic, broadcasting live from the Lyric Kitchen & Bar. Get the latest team news, player interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and an inside look as the Monsters continue their playoff push.

Fireworks Family Pack

Celebrate Independence Day Weekend with the Minnesota Monsters!

The Fireworks Family Pack is available online only and includes four reserved seat tickets for just $60.

Purchase yours today at mnmonster.com before they're gone.

Buy One, Get One Free

Celebrate America's birthday with our special Buy One, Get One Free ticket offer. Bring a friend, neighbor, co-worker, or family member and introduce them to the excitement of Minnesota Monsters football.

Sunday Tailgate Party

The fun begins long before kickoff.

Join us Sunday from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM in the AMSOIL Arena parking lot for our Pre-Game Tailgate Party featuring family games, activities, great food, and live music by Indecent Proposal.

Game Day

Sunday, July 5 Minnesota Monsters vs. Kentucky Barrels AMSOIL Arena Kickoff: 6:00 PM

Arrive early. Be loud. Wear your Monsters colors. Help us defend our home field in one of the biggest games of the season with playoff seeding on the line.

Mark Your Calendar

Friday, July 11 Military & First Responders Night Join us as we honor the courageous men and women who serve our country and protect our communities.

Saturday, July 18 Fan Appreciation Night Our final regular season home game is dedicated to you, the best fans in Arena Football One. Don't miss an evening filled with special promotions, giveaways, and our opportunity to say thank you for an unforgettable inaugural season.

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Arena Football One Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.