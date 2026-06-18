Monsters Looking to Defend Home Turf

Published on June 18, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Minnesota Monsters News Release







While Michigan enters with momentum, Minnesota enters with confidence.

The Monsters have consistently demonstrated their ability to compete with the league's best teams. Their victories over Michigan, a road win against Oceanside, and a demanding schedule against some of Arena Football One's top franchises have prepared them for games of this magnitude.

Minnesota's offense continues to be fueled by an explosive group of playmakers led by wide receivers Carlos Thompson and Jamal Couch. Both receivers have emerged as major weapons in the Monsters passing attack, capable of stretching the field, creating separation, and producing game-changing plays in critical situations. Their ability to turn short receptions into significant gains makes them a constant threat every time they touch the football.

Veteran running back Shannon Brooks remains a key component of the offense. His ability to produce tough yards in short-yardage situations while also contributing as a receiver out of the backfield gives Minnesota valuable versatility and balance.

The kicking game also remains a strength, led by Aedan Johnson, whose ability to generate field position and contribute points in the unique arena game often proves critical in close contests.

Defensively, the Monsters are anchored by two of the most impactful players on the roster, Claude Davis and Sha'Ki Holiness. Davis has established himself as a disruptive force along the defensive front, consistently creating pressure, collapsing pockets, and forcing opposing quarterbacks into difficult decisions. Holiness has emerged as one of Minnesota's most versatile defenders, using his speed, athleticism, and instincts to make plays throughout the field.

Their matchup against Michigan quarterback Malik Henry and a talented Arsenal receiving corps could ultimately determine the outcome of Monday night's contest. If Davis and Holiness can help limit explosive plays and generate turnovers, Minnesota will put itself in an excellent position to earn a crucial victory.

Arena football games are often decided by turnovers, special teams execution, and red-zone efficiency, all areas that will be under the spotlight Monday night.

Players to Watch

Minnesota Monsters

- Carlos Thompson, WR - Jamal Couch, WR - Shannon Brooks, RB - Claude Davis, DL - Sha'Ki Holiness, DB/LB - Aedan Johnson, K - Jarvai Flowers, WR

Michigan Arsenal

- Malik Henry, QB - Daniel Williams III, WR - Vance Bennett, KR/WR - Michigan Secondary

Spotlight Player

Sha'Ki Holiness: The Relentless Force in the Trenches

Every great defense is built around players who embrace the toughest job on the field.

For the Minnesota Monsters, that player is defensive lineman Sha'Ki Holiness, Number 95.

While quarterbacks and receivers often receive the headlines, football games are frequently won and lost at the line of scrimmage. The ability to disrupt an offense before a play can develop is one of the most valuable assets a defense can possess. Holiness has made a habit of doing exactly that throughout the 2026 Arena Football One season.

As a defensive lineman, Holiness understands that his role goes far beyond making tackles. His job is to create chaos. He battles through double teams, collapses pockets, pressures quarterbacks, and forces offenses to adjust their game plan. His presence is often felt long before it appears in the box score.

That selfless approach has helped make him one of the cornerstones of the Minnesota Monsters defense.

"Sha'Ki is the type of player every defensive coordinator wants in their locker room," said Minnesota Monsters Defensive Coordinator Tony O'Neil. "He plays with relentless effort, he practices hard, and he never backs down from a challenge. What fans see on game day is exactly who he is every day. He is tough, physical, and committed to doing whatever it takes to help this football team win."

Arena football presents unique challenges for defensive linemen. With a smaller field and quarterbacks getting the ball out quickly, there is little margin for error. Defensive linemen must explode off the snap, maintain leverage, and disrupt plays almost immediately. Success requires strength, quickness, discipline, and an unwavering motor.

Holiness brings all four.

His ability to generate pressure has been a critical component of the Monsters' defensive success this season. Whether he is chasing down a quarterback, forcing hurried throws, or plugging running lanes near the goal line, Holiness consistently finds ways to impact the game.

"What separates Sha'Ki is his motor," O'Neil continued. "Some players make plays when things are going their way. Sha'Ki makes plays because he refuses to quit on a snap. He brings energy to our defense and that attitude becomes contagious."

Inside the locker room, Holiness is known as a player who leads by example. He approaches practice with the same determination he brings to game day and understands the responsibility that comes with helping build a championship culture.

His partnership with fellow defensive standout Claude Davis has given Minnesota one of the most physical defensive fronts in Arena Football One. Together, they have helped establish an identity built on toughness, accountability, and relentless pursuit.

As the Monsters prepare for a critical showdown against the Michigan Arsenal on June 22, the importance of the defensive line cannot be overstated.

Michigan enters the game fresh off a historic victory over the defending champion Albany Firebirds and boasts one of the league's most explosive offenses. Slowing down quarterback Malik Henry and a talented group of receivers begins with applying pressure at the point of attack.

That responsibility will fall heavily on players like Holiness.

"Big games require big-time performances from your leaders," said O'Neil. "Sha'Ki has earned the respect of his teammates because of how he works and how he competes. He's the kind of player who can change the momentum of a game with one play."

If the Monsters are going to continue their march toward the postseason, it will require another dominant effort from the men in the trenches. Expect Number 95 to be at the center of that battle.

For fans watching from the stands at AMSOIL Arena, pay attention to what happens immediately after the snap. Watch Holiness explode off the line. Watch him fight through blockers. Watch him pursue the football with relentless determination.

Those are the moments that define winning football.

Championship teams are built on effort, discipline, and physicality. They are built on players willing to do the difficult work that often goes unnoticed.

Sha'Ki Holiness embodies those qualities.

As the Minnesota Monsters continue building something special in the Northland, Number 95 remains one of the players leading the way, one snap at a time.

Sponsor Spotlight

Incline Station Bowling Center

One of the most popular traditions at Minnesota Monsters home games happens after the final whistle.

Thanks to the support of Incline Station Bowling Center, fans are invited onto the field following every home game for the Minnesota Monsters Post Game Autograph Session. For thirty minutes, fans have the opportunity to meet Monsters players and the Minnesota Monsters Dancers, collect autographs, take photos, and enjoy personal interaction with their favorite members of the organization.

These special moments create memories that last a lifetime, especially for our younger fans.

Incline Station Bowling Center understands the importance of bringing families and communities together, which is why their partnership with the Minnesota Monsters means so much. Their support helps us create experiences that go beyond football and strengthens the connection between our team and the Northland community.

The next time you are planning a family outing, gathering with friends, or looking for a fun evening of entertainment, we encourage you to visit Incline Station Bowling Center and support a business that proudly supports the Minnesota Monsters.

On behalf of our players, coaches, staff, and fans, thank you to Incline Station Bowling Center for helping make Minnesota Monsters football a memorable experience for everyone.

Be sure to stay after the game and enjoy the Incline Station Bowling Center Post Game Autograph Session. We look forward to seeing you on the field!







Arena Football One Stories from June 18, 2026

Monsters Looking to Defend Home Turf - Minnesota Monsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.