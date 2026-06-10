Minnesota Monsters Update

Published on June 10, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Minnesota Monsters News Release









Minnesota Monsters wide receiver Jamal Couch

(Minnesota Monsters) Minnesota Monsters wide receiver Jamal Couch(Minnesota Monsters)

Dear Founders Club Member,

As we are preparing for one of the most important games in Minnesota Monsters history, I wanted to personally reach out and thank you for being part of this incredible journey.

When we launched the Minnesota Monsters, we knew that building a championship organization would require more than players, coaches, and staff. It would require a dedicated group of believers who would stand with us from the very beginning. That is exactly what the Founders Club represents.

Your support, encouragement, and commitment have helped us grow into one of the most exciting teams in Arena Football One. Every milestone we've achieved this season has been made possible because of passionate supporters like you.

Now, we need your help once again.

On June 22, we welcome the Michigan Arsenal to AMSOIL Arena for our Faith and Family Night. This game carries significant playoff implications and could play a major role in determining our postseason path. We are expecting an electric atmosphere, and our goal is simple:

Let's pack the house.

I encourage you to secure your tickets, invite family members, friends, coworkers, church groups, and fellow football fans to join us for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of Monsters football.

As a special thank you to our fans and supporters, every ticket purchased for the June 22 game will provide the opportunity to own a unique piece of Minnesota Monsters history. Available exclusively on game day at the Monsters Information Table, fans will have the opportunity to receive a numbered piece of game-used Monsters turf personally signed by our owner Jacob J Lambert.

Please note that quantities are extremely limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

This season has already exceeded many expectations, but our story is far from finished. The energy inside AMSOIL Arena on June 22 can help propel our team toward a playoff run, and I would be honored to have you there with us.

Thank you for believing in our vision, supporting our players, and helping us build something special for our community.

I look forward to seeing you on June 22.

With gratitude,

Meadow Lemon Owner & CEO Minnesota Monsters

"Built by our community. Driven by our fans. Powered by Monsters Pride."

Clash of the Titans: Monsters Head to Nashville for a High-Stakes Showdown

If there was ever a game that deserved the label "must-watch," this week's matchup between the Minnesota Monsters and the Nashville Kats is it.

On Saturday afternoon, two of Arena Football One's premier franchises will collide at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, with playoff positioning, conference prestige, and a measure of revenge all hanging in the balance. The game is scheduled for a 4:00 PM Central kickoff and will be streamed live on the HomeTeam Network.

For the Minnesota Monsters, the challenge could not be clearer.

The Kats are one of only two teams to have handed the Monsters a loss this season, earning a decisive 58-28 victory in Duluth on May 22. Since that night, Minnesota has responded exactly the way championship-caliber teams are expected to respond. The Monsters bounced back with an explosive 69-32 victory over Kentucky before traveling across the country and grinding out a hard-fought 40-37 road win against the Oceanside Bombers.

That resilience has become a defining characteristic of this Minnesota team.

Whether playing at home or thousands of miles from Duluth, the Monsters have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to answer adversity. Now they face perhaps their toughest test yet.

Nashville enters the contest as one of the most explosive offensive teams in Arena Football One. Led by quarterback Tyler Kulka, the Kats have consistently lit up scoreboards throughout the season. Nashville has scored 78 points against Michigan, 64 against Oregon, 63 against Oceanside, and most recently put up 68 points on the road against the Michigan Arsenal.

Minnesota counters with one of the league's most dynamic offenses of its own. The Monsters' quarterback has been producing at an elite level all season, leading an attack capable of striking from anywhere on the field. Combined with a defense that has shown dramatic improvement under Defensive Coordinator Tony O'Neil, Minnesota arrives in Tennessee with confidence and momentum.

The storyline everyone will be watching is simple.

Can the Monsters slow down the league's most explosive offense?

Can Nashville contain one of the most dangerous playmakers in Arena Football One?

And perhaps most importantly, which team is ready to make a statement heading into the stretch run of the season?

The atmosphere is expected to be electric. The Kats have emerged as one of the league's flagship organizations and their home crowd provides one of the toughest environments in arena football. Minnesota, meanwhile, has embraced the role of road warrior, repeatedly proving they can win in hostile territory.

Championship teams are often measured by how they perform when the stakes are highest. Saturday's showdown offers exactly that opportunity.

This is not simply another regular season game.

This is a battle between two legitimate championship contenders.

This is a meeting of two quarterbacks capable of taking over a game.

This is a matchup featuring teams that expect to be playing deep into the postseason.

Most of all, this is the kind of game that reminds everyone why arena football is at its best when elite teams meet with something meaningful on the line.

The Monsters know what awaits them in Clarksville.

The Kats know Minnesota is coming for redemption.

Saturday afternoon cannot get here soon enough.

Watch Live

HomeTeam Network

Kickoff Times:

4:00 PM Central Time

5:00 PM Eastern Time

3:00 PM Mountain Time

2:00 PM Pacific Time

One of the biggest games of the Arena Football One season is here. Don't miss a second of the action as the Minnesota Monsters and Nashville Kats square off in a showdown with major playoff implications.

Meet the Monster: Jamal Couch Brings Size, Speed, and Star Power to Minnesota

Every football team has players who make you stop what you're doing and take notice.

For the Minnesota Monsters, one of those players is Jamal Couch.

The first thing fans will notice is his size.

Standing an imposing 6-foot-6, Couch immediately commands attention the moment he steps onto the field. In a league filled with outstanding athletes, he still manages to stand out. His frame resembles that of an NFL tight end, but once the ball is snapped, fans quickly discover there is much more to his game than sheer size.

Couch possesses the hands, athleticism, and speed of an elite wide receiver.

That combination is rare at any level of football.

Defensive backs face a difficult challenge when lining up against him. Smaller defenders struggle to match his physicality and catch radius. Larger defenders often find themselves unable to keep pace with his speed and route-running ability. It creates a matchup nightmare that offensive coordinators love and opposing defenses spend all week trying to solve.

Simply put, there are not many players built like Jamal Couch.

What makes Couch particularly dangerous is his ability to impact every area of the field. His height makes him a natural red zone target where quarterbacks can trust him to win contested catches. His long stride allows him to stretch defenses vertically and create explosive plays. His athletic ability enables him to turn routine catches into significant gains.

When the football is in the air, Couch has a unique ability to make difficult plays look routine.

Those traits helped him build an impressive football résumé long before arriving in Minnesota.

Throughout his football journey, Couch has consistently demonstrated the work ethic and commitment necessary to compete at a high level. His development as a receiver has been fueled by a desire to continually improve his craft, whether it be route running, blocking, conditioning, or mastering the finer details that separate good players from great ones.

That dedication is one of the reasons the Minnesota Monsters were excited to bring him into the organization.

While statistics tell part of the story, they rarely capture the full impact a player like Couch has on a football team. His presence alone forces defenses to adjust coverages and account for his location on every snap. Those adjustments often create opportunities for teammates across the offense.

The result is an attack that becomes more dangerous every time he steps onto the field.

Monsters fans should also appreciate what Couch brings off the field. Teammates and coaches consistently value players who combine talent with professionalism, preparation, and a team-first mentality. Those qualities help build winning cultures and championship-caliber locker rooms.

As the Monsters continue their push toward the postseason, Couch is expected to play an increasingly important role in the offense. His unique skill set provides Minnesota with a weapon few teams can match.

For fans attending games at AMSOIL Arena, spotting him will not be difficult.

Look for the towering receiver standing above nearly everyone else on the field.

Then watch what happens when the ball comes his way.

Whether it is a spectacular touchdown catch, a critical first down, or a momentum-changing play that energizes the crowd, Jamal Couch has the ability to deliver moments that fans remember long after the final whistle.

The Minnesota Monsters are filled with talented athletes.

Jamal Couch is one you will definitely want to keep your eye on.

Because when a 6-foot-6 receiver with the build of a professional tight end and the athleticism of a premier wideout takes the field, something exciting is usually about to happen.

And for the Monsters, that is a very good thing.

Sponsor Spotlight: E.O. Johnson Makes a Difference in the Northland

The Minnesota Monsters organization has always believed that football is about more than what happens on game day.

It is about bringing people together, creating lasting memories, and making a positive impact throughout the communities we proudly represent.

That is why we are especially grateful for outstanding community partners like E.O. Johnson.

This week's Featured Sponsor Spotlight recognizes E.O. Johnson for sponsoring a recent Minnesota Monsters community appearance at Bethany Community Church. The event brought together Monsters players, members of the Minnesota Monsters Dance Team, and everyone's favorite mascot, Monty the Monster, for an afternoon filled with excitement, fellowship, and fun.

Families from across the community gathered to enjoy great food, music, games, and the opportunity to meet some of their favorite Monsters players. The smiles on the faces of children and families throughout the event served as a reminder of why community engagement remains such an important part of the Minnesota Monsters mission.

Events like these do not happen without the support of dedicated corporate partners who understand the value of investing back into the communities they serve.

That is exactly what makes E.O. Johnson such a valued member of the Monsters family.

For decades, E.O. Johnson has built a reputation for providing exceptional service, innovative business solutions, and a commitment to helping organizations succeed. Just as importantly, they understand that strong communities are built through active involvement, meaningful partnerships, and a willingness to support local organizations that bring people together.

The Minnesota Monsters view it as a privilege to work alongside companies like E.O. Johnson that share those same values.

Their support helps make community appearances, fan events, youth outreach programs, and other special activities possible throughout the Northland. These opportunities allow our players, coaches, dancers, and mascot to connect directly with fans while creating experiences that extend far beyond the football field.

Local sponsorships are the lifeblood of community sports organizations. They provide the foundation that allows teams like the Minnesota Monsters to grow, engage fans, support charitable initiatives, and continue delivering exciting entertainment throughout the region.

Simply put, strong local businesses help build strong local teams.

We encourage all Monsters fans to take a moment to thank the team at E.O. Johnson for their generous support of the Minnesota Monsters and their continued commitment to our community. Be sure to look for the E.O. Johnson team at our next home game and let them know how much their partnership means to Monsters fans across the Northland.

On behalf of the entire Minnesota Monsters organization, thank you to E.O. Johnson for helping us spread fun, excitement, and community spirit throughout the region.

We are proud to have you as part of the Monsters family.

Interested in becoming a Minnesota Monsters sponsor?

We would love to discuss how your business can become part of one of the fastest-growing sports organizations in the region. Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses of all sizes and offer unique ways to connect with passionate fans while supporting community-focused initiatives throughout the Northland.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how your company can partner with the Minnesota Monsters, visit our website and discover how we can work together to make an impact both on and off the field.

Monsters Call to Action

There has never been a better time to be part of the Minnesota Monsters family.

The playoff race is heating up, the excitement is building, and some of the biggest moments of the season are still ahead of us.

Own a Piece of Monsters History

When you purchase your tickets for our June 22 Faith and Family Night game against the Michigan Arsenal, you'll have the opportunity to own a unique piece of Minnesota Monsters history.

Fans attending the game can receive a numbered piece of official Monsters turf personally signed by Owner and CEO Jacob J. Lambert.

These commemorative turf pieces are available exclusively on game day at the Monsters Information Table and are available while supplies last. Distribution is strictly first come, first served.

Get your tickets today and secure your chance to take home a one-of-a-kind collectible from the inaugural season of Minnesota Monsters football.

This Week's Road Test

This Saturday, June 13, the Minnesota Monsters travel to Clarksville, Tennessee, for a massive showdown against the number two ranked Nashville Kats.

The Kats are one of only two teams to defeat the Monsters this season, making this one of the most anticipated matchups of the year and a game with major playoff implications.

Can't make the trip?

Catch every play live on the HomeTeam Network.

Kickoff Times:

- 4:00 PM Central Time

- 5:00 PM Eastern Time

- 3:00 PM Mountain Time

- 2:00 PM Pacific Time

Tune in and cheer on the Monsters as they battle one of the league's top teams in a clash that could have a significant impact on the postseason picture.

Join Us for Monsters on the Mic

Want even more Monsters football?

Join us every Wednesday evening for Monsters on the Mic, broadcasting live from the Lyric Kitchen from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM.

Meet players, hear behind-the-scenes stories, get team updates, and enjoy one of the most entertaining sports shows in the Northland.

Can't attend live?

Catch the rebroadcast every Thursday from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM on 106.5 The Fan.

Group Tickets and Fundraising Opportunities

Looking for a fun and exciting way to raise money for your organization?

The Minnesota Monsters offer group ticket sales and nonprofit fundraising opportunities for churches, youth groups, schools, athletic teams, civic organizations, and community groups.

Whether you're raising money for a mission trip, youth activities, scholarships, building projects, or community programs, a Monsters game can help your organization reach its goals while enjoying a memorable night of football.

For more information about group ticket packages and fundraising opportunities, email info@mnmonsters.com.

Free Chick-fil-A for Monsters Fans

Remember, when the Minnesota Monsters score 50 points or more, fans can receive a FREE Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich courtesy of our proud partner Chick-fil-A.

Another great reason to cheer for every touchdown.

Help Us Pack the House on June 22

Faith and Family Night is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the season.

Join us on Sunday, June 22, as the Minnesota Monsters take on the Michigan Arsenal at AMSOIL Arena.

This special evening will celebrate faith, family, community, and Monsters football. It is the perfect opportunity to bring your family, invite friends, gather your church group, or organize a night out with coworkers and neighbors.

The atmosphere will be electric, the stakes will be high, and the memories will last a lifetime.

Purchase your tickets today.

Bring a friend.

Bring your family.

Arrive early.

Get loud.

And help us pack the house as we continue our push toward the playoffs.

We'll see you at AMSOIL Arena!

Together, we are building something special in the Northland. Thank you for being part of the Minnesota Monsters family.

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Minnesota Monsters Update - Minnesota Monsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.