Don't Miss the Action: Get Your Tickets Now

Published on June 15, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Minnesota Monsters News Release







The countdown is on.

On Monday, June 22, your Minnesota Monsters return to AMSOIL Arena to host the Michigan Arsenal for one of the most anticipated events of the season: Faith and Family Night, presented by WDIO and Chick-fil-A.

Before anything else, thank you.

You believed in the Monsters before the first kickoff, before the first touchdown, and before MonsterMania became one of the hottest entertainment experiences in the Northland. Your support helped make this possible.

This past Saturday, the Minnesota Monsters were featured nationally (rebroadcast) on VICE TV as we battled the second-ranked Nashville Kats. The exposure showcased our organization, our city, and the excitement surrounding Minnesota Monsters football to a national audience.

Now we're excited to return to our home turf at AMSOIL Arena, and we need your help.

Our goal is simple:

Let's Pack the House.

Faith and Family Night is designed to celebrate faith, family, community, and togetherness. It will be an evening filled with football, entertainment, giveaways, and memories for fans of all ages.

Here's what you can look forward to:

- The first 1,500 fans will receive a FREE WDIO and Minnesota Monsters commemorative T-shirt.

- Exciting giveaways throughout the evening.

- Appearances by Monty the Monster.

- Performances by the Minnesota Monsters Dance Team.

- Family-friendly entertainment from start to finish.

- The Fastest Show on Turf.

Doors open at 5:00 PM.

Kickoff is at 6:00 PM.

Bring your family.

Bring your friends.

Bring your church group.

Bring your neighbors.

Let's create an atmosphere that makes AMSOIL Arena the toughest place to play in Arena Football One.

As a reminder, our exclusive Founders Club Mini Pack is still available.

Four remaining home games for just $60.

This special offer is reserved exclusively for Founders Club members as our way of saying thank you for being with us from the beginning.

To secure your seats, contact the AMSOIL Arena Box Office Wednesday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

After purchasing your tickets, send me an email at:

tickets@mnmonsters.com

Include your name, section, and seat number.

One Founders Club member will be selected and recognized during Faith and Family Night.

The excitement is building.

MonsterMania is growing.

Now let's fill AMSOIL Arena and show the Northland what Minnesota Monsters football is all about.

I look forward to seeing you on June 22.

With gratitude,

Meadow Lemon

CEO & General Manager

Minnesota Monsters Football

P.S. The first 1,500 fans receive a FREE WDIO and Minnesota Monsters T-shirt. Secure your seats today and be part of one of the biggest nights of our inaugural season.







Arena Football One Stories from June 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.