AF1 Transactions Update - June 30, 2026
Published on June 30, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Roster movement continues across the AF1 as Minnesota, Washington, and Albany made key moves, adding new faces and making important adjustments.
Signings
Michael Hall - Minnesota - K - 5'11", 190 lb - Ottawa Arizona University
Andrew McBride - Washington - QB - 6'4", 205 lb - McMurry University
Brent Reis - Albany - K - 6'0", 230 lb - N/A
Keanu Mailoto - Washington - DL - 6'2", 290 lb - Boise State
Released
Quintavius Workman - Washington - WR - 6'6", 210 lb - Sam Houston State
Activated from Injured Reserve
Prince Umanmielen - Albany - DL - 6'6", 275 lb - East Central
For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.
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