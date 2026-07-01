AF1 Transactions Update - June 30, 2026

Published on June 30, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Roster movement continues across the AF1 as Minnesota, Washington, and Albany made key moves, adding new faces and making important adjustments.

Signings

Michael Hall - Minnesota - K - 5'11", 190 lb - Ottawa Arizona University

Andrew McBride - Washington - QB - 6'4", 205 lb - McMurry University

Brent Reis - Albany - K - 6'0", 230 lb - N/A

Keanu Mailoto - Washington - DL - 6'2", 290 lb - Boise State

Released

Quintavius Workman - Washington - WR - 6'6", 210 lb - Sam Houston State

Activated from Injured Reserve

Prince Umanmielen - Albany - DL - 6'6", 275 lb - East Central

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







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