AF1 Transactions Update - June 29, 2026

Published on June 30, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







It was a busy day of transactions as Albany, Nashville, Beaumont, Washington, and Oceanside all made roster moves, with teams adding new talent while making key roster adjustments.

Signings

Aiden Ferguson - Albany - OL - 6'4", 305 lb - Minnesota State

Travion Mosby - Albany - DB - 6'3", 205 lb - Missouri Southern State

Cadavius Gary - Nashville - OL - 6'4", 315 lb - Mercyhurst

Released

Jared Saad - Albany - DB - 6'1", 190 lb - Wisconsin Oshkosh

Evan Byrd - Albany - K - 6'5", 180 lb - Alabama A&M

Rick D'Abreu - Albany - DL - 6'2", 250 lb - East Carolina/TCU

Jaques Woods - Nashville - DB - 5'10", 185 lb - Tennessee Martin

Jaylen Schleicher - Beaumont - WR - 6'6", 245 lb - Winona State

Eric Phoenix - Washington - QB - 6'3", 210 lb - South Carolina State

Justin Olibrice - Washington - WR - 5'11", 195 lb - Howard

Jamell Winn - Washington - DL - 6'6", 400 lb - Tarleton State

Brent Reis - Oceanside - K - 6'0", 230 lb - N/A

Injured Reserve

Dakarai Thorpe - Nashville - WR - 6'2", 195 lb - Western Carolina

Desmond Thomas - Beaumont - OL - 6'4", 315 lb - Limestone University

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







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