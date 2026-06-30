AF1 Transactions Update - June 29, 2026
Published on June 30, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
It was a busy day of transactions as Albany, Nashville, Beaumont, Washington, and Oceanside all made roster moves, with teams adding new talent while making key roster adjustments.
Signings
Aiden Ferguson - Albany - OL - 6'4", 305 lb - Minnesota State
Travion Mosby - Albany - DB - 6'3", 205 lb - Missouri Southern State
Cadavius Gary - Nashville - OL - 6'4", 315 lb - Mercyhurst
Released
Jared Saad - Albany - DB - 6'1", 190 lb - Wisconsin Oshkosh
Evan Byrd - Albany - K - 6'5", 180 lb - Alabama A&M
Rick D'Abreu - Albany - DL - 6'2", 250 lb - East Carolina/TCU
Jaques Woods - Nashville - DB - 5'10", 185 lb - Tennessee Martin
Jaylen Schleicher - Beaumont - WR - 6'6", 245 lb - Winona State
Eric Phoenix - Washington - QB - 6'3", 210 lb - South Carolina State
Justin Olibrice - Washington - WR - 5'11", 195 lb - Howard
Jamell Winn - Washington - DL - 6'6", 400 lb - Tarleton State
Brent Reis - Oceanside - K - 6'0", 230 lb - N/A
Injured Reserve
Dakarai Thorpe - Nashville - WR - 6'2", 195 lb - Western Carolina
Desmond Thomas - Beaumont - OL - 6'4", 315 lb - Limestone University
For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.
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