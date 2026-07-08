Saturday Night Football: Military & First Responders Night: Minnesota Monsters vs. Washington Wolfpack

Published on July 8, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Minnesota Monsters News Release







CEO's Corner

Dear Founders Club Family,

Championship football is played long before the playoffs begin.

This Saturday, July 11, we welcome the Washington Wolfpack to AMSOIL Arena for what promises to be one of the biggest games of our season. The Wolfpack have been playing outstanding football and continue to climb the Arena One standings. For us, the stakes could not be higher. A victory would move the Minnesota Monsters into third place and secure a home playoff game.

Our players will be ready. Now we need our hometown advantage. We need you.

This weekend is also one of the most meaningful nights of our season as we honor the brave men and women of our United States Armed Forces and the dedicated first responders who serve our communities every day. These are the heroes who answer the call, often placing the needs and safety of others ahead of their own. Their courage deserves our gratitude and our respect.

If you, a family member, or someone you know has served in the military or is a first responder, please email a photo to heroes@mnmonsters.com. We will proudly recognize our hometown heroes throughout the evening.

Please note that by submitting a photo, you grant the Minnesota Monsters permission to display it during game presentation and related team promotions. Digital photos will not be returned, and any printed photographs submitted become the property of the Minnesota Monsters.

Help us create an unforgettable atmosphere by taking advantage of our special Buy One Ticket, Get One Free offer. Invite a friend, bring your family, and help us fill every seat.

The celebration begins with our FREE Monster Tailgate Party from 3:00 PM until the arena doors open at 5:00 PM. Enjoy music, games, great food, meet our players, the Monster Dancers, and Monty the Mascot. Our friends from Superior Choice Credit Union will also be on hand with fun activities and photo opportunities for families.

Thank you for believing in our vision and standing beside us from the very beginning. Your support has helped build something special.

Now let's fill AMSOIL Arena, honor our heroes, and cheer for the Monsters one step closer to the playoffs.

I'll see you on Saturday.

Monster Mania,

Meadow Lemon Chief Executive Officer & General Manager Minnesota Monsters Football

Game Preview: Playoff Position on the Line as Monsters Host the Washington Wolfpack

By Meadow Lemon

Some games fill a date on the schedule. Others help define a season.

Saturday night's Arena Football One matchup between the Minnesota Monsters and the Washington Wolfpack at AMSOIL Arena is one of those games.

Both teams enter the contest with momentum and plenty to play for. Washington has emerged as one of the league's hottest teams after overcoming a slow start to the season. The Wolfpack continue to climb the standings, making Saturday's matchup one of the most important games of the regular season.

For the Monsters, the stakes are just as high.

A victory would move Minnesota into third place in the Arena Football One standings and secure a home playoff game in the franchise's inaugural AF1 season.

A Team Finding Its Stride

The Wolfpack are a much different football team than they were earlier this season.

Head Coach J.R. Wells has built a disciplined, physical team that has improved on both sides of the ball. Defensively, veteran coordinator Delvin Myles has transformed the Wolfpack into one of the league's most aggressive units.

Washington strengthened its defense with the additions of Javier Edwards, Cam Hinson, and Byron Edwards, while defensive lineman Mike Fields has emerged as one of the club's defensive leaders.

Strength Against Strength

The Monsters offense has proven it can score with anyone in Arena Football One.

Quarterback Javonte Johnson directs an explosive offense that has demonstrated the ability to strike quickly and put points on the board against every opponent it has faced this season.

Minnesota's defense has also become one of the toughest units in the league. Led by Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Tony O'Neil, the Monsters have built a fast, physical, and relentless defense that flies to the football and has consistently given opposing offenses problems throughout the season. That unit will be tested again this weekend against a confident Washington offense that has found its rhythm at the right time.

Home Field Matters

In arena football, momentum changes quickly, and crowd energy often becomes the difference in close games.

The Monsters hope to use one of the season's biggest crowds to create a true home field advantage as the organization celebrates Military Appreciation and First Responders Night.

Throughout the evening, the Minnesota Monsters will recognize the men and women of the United States Armed Forces and the first responders who serve our communities with courage and dedication every day.

By the Numbers

Minnesota Monsters

Head Coach: Daron "Speedy" Clark

Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator: Tony O'Neil

A win secures a home playoff game and moves the Monsters into third place in the league standings.

Washington Wolfpack

Head Coach: J.R. Wells

Defensive Coordinator: Delvin Myles

One of the league's fastest improving teams entering the final stretch of the regular season.

Kickoff is Saturday, July 11, at 6:00 PM inside AMSOIL Arena.

The free Monster Tailgate Party begins at 3:00 PM, with doors opening at 5:00 PM.

The playoff race is tightening. The atmosphere will be electric. Two teams with championship aspirations will meet under the lights, and only one will leave with valuable momentum heading into the postseason.

Founders Club Featured Player of the Week

LaBarron Mallory, A Champion's Mindset On and Off the Field

Some players earn respect because of what they do on game day.

Others earn it every day they walk into the building.

LaBarron Mallory has become that kind of player for the Minnesota Monsters.

The veteran defensive back and 2026 team captain arrived in Duluth with an impressive professional résumé that includes time with the Jacksonville Sharks, Columbus Lions, Corpus Christi Tritons, Oklahoma Flying Aces, Rapid City Marshals, Tri Cities Fire, and the Oakland Raiders practice squad. He also brings the experience of being a 2025 TAL Champion, something every championship locker room values.

What has impressed our organization most, however, is not simply his football ability.

It is his commitment to people.

Whether he is signing autographs after a game, visiting with young fans, taking photographs, or representing the Minnesota Monsters at community appearances, LaBarron understands that wearing this jersey comes with a responsibility. He knows that every interaction is an opportunity to make someone's day and strengthen the connection between our football team and the Northland community.

Owner Jacob Lambert believes those qualities are every bit as important as what happens between the sidelines.

"When we look for players, we're looking for more than talent. We want men who represent our organization with class, professionalism, and humility. LaBarron embraces every opportunity to meet our fans, visit with kids, and be active in our community. That's exactly the kind of player we want wearing a Minnesota Monsters uniform."

Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Tony O'Neil appreciates what Mallory brings to one of the league's toughest defenses.

"LaBarron is one of those players every coach wants. He's accountable, he's physical, and he communicates. He makes everyone around him better because he leads by example. His preparation during the week shows up on game night."

Head Coach Daron Clark points to Mallory's consistency as one of the reasons he was selected to lead the football team.

"Leadership isn't about making speeches. It's about earning trust. LaBarron has earned the respect of this locker room because he works, he competes, and he puts the team first. That's what being a captain is all about."

Mallory describes his own mission simply.

My goal is to win championships, set the standard on and off the field, and inspire the next generation."

That mindset has helped shape a Monsters defense that has become one of the most physical and respected units in Arena Football One.

As the playoff race intensifies, Minnesota will continue to rely on LaBarron Mallory's experience, leadership, and relentless competitive spirit.

Championship teams are built around players who make a difference long after the final whistle.

LaBarron Mallory is one of those players.

Sponsor Spotlight of the Week

Auto Ace of Superior, Driven by Service, Powered by Trust

Every successful team has people behind the scenes who make the journey possible.

For the Minnesota Monsters, one of those valued partners is Auto Ace of Superior.

Businesses earn loyalty in much the same way championship teams do. They show up every day, do the little things right, treat people with respect, and build trust one customer at a time. That is exactly why Auto Ace has earned such a strong reputation throughout the Twin Ports.

From the moment you walk through the door, you are greeted by friendly people who genuinely care about helping you. Their professionalism, attention to detail, and commitment to customer service have made them a trusted name for drivers throughout the region.

Whether it is routine maintenance or helping diagnose an unexpected problem, the team at Auto Ace understands that keeping your vehicle safe and reliable is about more than repairs. It is about giving customers confidence every time they get behind the wheel.

At the Minnesota Monsters, we value organizations that believe in people, community, and relationships. Auto Ace of Superior reflects those same values through the way they serve every customer and the way they invest back into our community.

Their support of the Monsters extends beyond sponsorship. They are helping build opportunities for local families to experience professional football while strengthening the partnerships that make our organization possible.

We encourage our Founders Club members, fans, and business partners to support the companies that support the Minnesota Monsters.

The next time your vehicle needs attention, we invite you to experience the professionalism, honesty, and hometown service that have made Auto Ace of Superior a trusted community partner.

From everyone in the Minnesota Monsters organization, thank you to Auto Ace of Superior for believing in our vision and helping us build something special.

We are proud to have you as a member of the Monsters family.







Arena Football One Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.