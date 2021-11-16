Kenosha Kingfish Introduce Sean McSheffery as New Field Manager

The Kenosha Kingfish have announced the hiring of Sean McSheffery as the club's new field manager for the upcoming 2022 season. He replaces Mike Porcaro who led the Kingfish for two seasons.

McSheffery is currently an assistant baseball coach at Chipola College in Marianna, Florida. The Chipola program has produced a plethora of MLB talent over the years including Jose Bautista, Russell Martin, Adam Duvall, Patrick Corbin and Buck Showalter.

Previously, McSheffery served as the head coach for Hendrix College from 2019 to 2021. He also spent time with the San Diego Padres organization from 2012 to 2014 working with their Single-A and Triple-A affiliates.

As a player, McSheffery graduated from the University of Dallas in 2010 and finished with a career batting average of .320 for the Crusaders.

"We're very excited to add coach McSheffery to our organization," said Kingfish President Steve Malliet. "We love what he brings to the table and we think he will be a great fit here in Kenosha. His experience with the San Diego Padres along with a recommendation from Brewers' bench coach Pat Murphy really sold us on Sean's capability to lead our team."

Coach McSheffery will take the field as the third manager in franchise history when the 2022 season begins in late May.

"I am extremely excited and grateful for this opportunity given to me by the Kingfish organization," said McSheffery. "Kenosha is an incredible community and I look forward to our fans coming to the ballpark and watching the game played with a passion."

