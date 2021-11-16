Mariners Add Two Additional Northwoods League Alums to MLB Coaching Staff

Rochester, Minn. - The Mariners on Monday announced their 2022 coaching staff under manager Scott Servais. The changes included the additions of two Northwoods League alums which now makes five Mariners coaches with Northwoods League experience.

- Tony Arnerich, named Hitting Coach (previously: Minor League field coordinator) Played three years in the Northwoods League, coached for three years in the NWL and was named to the Northwoods League All-Decade team. All with the St. Cloud River Bats.

- Andy McKay, named Major League Coach and Senior Director of Baseball Development (previously: director of player development) La Crosse Loggers Field Manager from 2008-2012 with a record of 213-142. NWL Champion in 2012.

And here are the 2021 Mariners coaches and Northwoods League alums that are returning in their same roles:

- Trent Blank, Bullpen coach and Director of Pitching Strategy. Eau Claire Express pitcher in 2009. 3-1 with a 4.43 ERA.

- Carson Vitale, Major League Field Coordinator. Wisconsin Woodchuck in 2009. Had nine doubles, 19 RBI and two stolen bases in 53 games.

- Pete Woodworth, Pitching Coach. La Crosse Logger in 2009. Had a 4.75 ERA in 12 starts and allowed one run in 5.0 innings in a postseason start

Each of the promotions are significant, perhaps none more notable than former Logger McKay transitioning to the Major League dugout. McKay will also still oversee the Mariners' player-development efforts, along with a title bump, though Emanuel Sifuentes, who was McKay's assistant for the past year, will take over as director of player development.

McKay was one of Dipoto's first hires shortly after he was named Seattle's GM in October 2015. McKay, who was the peak performance coordinator with the Rockies for three years prior, specializes on the mental and psychological components of the game, and many of the Mariners' mental-skills coaching tactics are by his doing. He's worked with many of Seattle's young core well before it reached the Majors, too - such as Jarred Kelenic and Cal Raleigh which makes him a familiar face.

