Kenny Bufton Named Pacific Coast League Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year

November 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - On Tuesday afternoon, Minor League Baseball announced that Round Rock Express Clubhouse Manager, Kenny Bufton, was named the Pacific Coast League Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year.

The winner of this award is selected by Major League Baseball with nominations made by individuals across the industry, including field managers, who provide feedback throughout the season following each visit to Dell Diamond. Bufton's dedication and attention to supporting players and staff was strongly highlighted by managers.

"Kenny has been a fixture in the Dell Diamond clubhouses for over 20 years and, through his tireless dedication and hard work, has become one of the most well-respected clubhouse managers in all of baseball," Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "With the game of baseball ever evolving, Kenny has consistently embraced the many new challenges and opportunities it has provided and, through it all, has always sought to prioritize the needs of the players and coaches. After the feedback we received from team staff members throughout the season, it's no surprise Kenny took home this year's honor."

His career began in 1995-96 for the Oklahoma City Blazers of the Central Hockey League where he was the Assistant Equipment Manager. He also sold pucks and novelties in the stands. In 1996-97, Bufton went on to work for the San Jose Rhinos of the Roller Hockey International. From 1997-99, he worked for the Fresno Falcons of the Pacific Southwest Hockey League.

From 1999-2003, Bufton had more stops throughout professional hockey and spent time working for the Lexington Men O' War, Texas Stars, Cleveland Barrons and San Jose Sharks. His tenure with the Express began in 2004.

Bufton is a native of Ponca City, Oklahoma. He played baseball at Tabor College where he still holds the record for most home runs hit on Saturday day games played on the road with the temperature under 55 degrees. He went on to attend Midwest City Junior College.

