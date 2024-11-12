DJ Pirson Named Pacific Coast League Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year

November 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys Clubhouse Attendant DJ Pirson has been recognized as the 2024 Pacific Coast League Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Tuesday.

Pirson was selected as the top home clubhouse manager in the league based on the results of surveys of league managers, players and executives throughout the 2024 season. Pirson has been the Space Cowboys home clubhouse attendant since the team became the Astros Triple-A affiliate in 2021. He has been a part of the Astros organization since 2009, previously working in Appalachian League and Florida Complex League before working as a visiting clubhouse attendant at Minute Maid Park from 2012 through 2020.

"DJ has been an integral part of the Space Cowboys since joining our team and ensures that our players, coaches and staff have the best possible working environment in Minor League Baseball," said Space Cowboys General Manger Tyler Stamm. "His dedication, hard work and excellent organization help the Space Cowboys both at home and on the road. DJ also does a fantastic job managing an incredible staff that handles clubhouse operations before, during and after each Space Cowboys home game."

Pirson's Clubhouse Manager of the Year adds to an award-winning offseason for the Space Cowboys in which six Sugar Land players were named Pacific Coast League All-Stars and manager Mickey Storey was recognized as the Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year, part of a 2024 season that saw the Space Cowboys capture their first Pacific Coast League Title and Triple-A National Championship.

For the first time in franchise history, the Space Cowboys will open their season at home when they will begin their campaign as the defending Triple-A National Champions by hosting the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday, March 28 at 7:05 pm. 2025 Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from November 12, 2024

DJ Pirson Named Pacific Coast League Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year - Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.