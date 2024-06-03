Kemp Wins Phillies Minor League Hitter of the Month for May

June 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws IF Otto Kemp was named Phillies Minor League Hitter of the Month for May, it was announced by the Phillies.

Kemp hit.337 over 24 games last month, adding two home runs and 13 RBIs. He had seven doubles, four triples, and 15 walks. His OBP of.453 was third best in the South Atlantic League and OPS of 1.034 was fourth best in the league.

On the season, Kemp is hitting.320, third best in the league.

A 24 year old from Capistrano Beach, California, Kemp played collegiately at Point Loma Nazarene. He signed with the Phillies in 2022 and played the last month of 2023 with the BlueClaws, helping them reach the post-season.

Kemp has started games at first base, second base, and third base this year, and played his first professional inning in right field on May 19th, making a running catch to end the game.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.