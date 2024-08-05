Kelly Dugan Named PBL Player of the Month for July

Today the Pioneer Baseball League announced that Jackalopes first baseman Kelly Dugan has been named the Batter of the Month for July.

Kelly had an outstanding month of July, totaling 14 HRs on 39 hits with a .433 AVG, .967 SLG, .550 OBP and 41 RBI. These were enough for him to lead the league in home runs, RBI, SLG and OBP and come in second for AVG in July.

"What a great honor for Kelly to be awarded the Pioneer League player of the month for July" said Jackalopes manager Chris Knabenshue. "He's really settling in after battling back from an early foot injury. He's a talented hitter with a wealth of knowledge that we are all benefitting from being around. The ball comes off his bat different than most. I wish I had ten of him."

Kelly Dugan, a minor league veteran, is in his first season in the Pioneer League and became the Jackalopes' franchise player at the start of this season. Under the Pioneer Baseball League rules, a club may name one player whose service time exceeds the league's 3-year maximum eligibility requirement if that player represents a benefit to the local community, to the PBL and to the game of baseball.

"I feel very honored to win it. Couldn't have done it without my teammates" said Dugan. "I'm feeling really good right now at the plate and I'm hoping I can continue it into August and potentially win another one and get this team into the playoffs. That's the goal right now."

Dugan, out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, has 14 years of minor league experience spanning affiliated ball with the Phillies, Cubs and Diamondbacks and independent ball in the American Association and Atlantic League. He made it as high as the AAA level in 2015 when he played for the Phillies organization. Dugan is the son of famed Hollywood actor/director, Dennis Dugan, who directed such films as Happy Gilmore, The Benchwarmers, National Security, Big Daddy and Grown Ups.

