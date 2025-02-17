Keesler Federal Park Nominated as a USA Today Readers' Choice 10Best Minor League Ballpark

Southern League

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - USA TODAY announced today that the home ballpark of the Biloxi Shuckers, Keesler Federal Park, has been selected as a nominee for the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Minor League Ballpark. Voting begins on Monday, February 17th at 11 a.m. CT and ends on Monday, March 17th at 10:59 a.m. CT. The top 10 winners, as ranked by USA TODAY 10Best readers, will be announced on Wednesday, March 26th at 11 a.m. CT. Fans can vote daily.

"We're honored to be nominated for this award," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "Keesler Federal Park is such a special and unique environment in Minor League Baseball, with our recent renovations elevating that ahead of the 2025 season. There's truly no place quite like Keesler Federal Park."

Keesler Federal Park was constructed in 2015, marking the return of Minor League Baseball to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the first time since 1928. The ballpark's capacity is 6,098 and features a boomerang-shaped grandstand, allowing fans to be closer to the action than at most parks. Recent renovations to the ballpark during the 2023/24 off-season saw the addition of a right-field boardwalk, Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping and the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, giving fans a taste of the beach, even at the ballpark. This off-season, the Kloud7 Sky Box underwent renovations that are set to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The ballpark is the fourth to host professional baseball games in Biloxi. The first was Point Comfort Park, although it was used for just part of the 1908 season by the Gulfport-Biloxi Sand Crabs of the Cotton State League. Biloxi Stadium, which opened in 1928, was the spring training home of the Washington Senators from 1930-1935 and the Philadelphia Phillies in 1938. In 2003, two games were played at Hollis Field, a high school facility, between the Pensacola Pelicans and Baton Rouge River Bats of the independent Southeastern League. None of the three ballparks that hosted professional baseball in the past in Biloxi still stand.

ABOUT THE USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

The 10Best Readers' Choice Award contest launches new categories every other Monday at noon, revealing each category's 20 nominees. After 4 weeks of voting, the contest closes on the 28th day at noon. On the Friday after voting ends, winners are revealed. Rules allow the public the right to vote online for one nominee per category, per day.

Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties. The nomination panel for each award category is displayed on its associated contest page. All voting is digital and the 10Best Readers' Choice Award contest is accessible on the 10Best.com website.

