Adjusted Games Times, Dates Announced for Rocket City Softball Showcase

February 17, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - Event Officials for the Rocket City Softball Showcase have announced scheduling changes to the event's line-up due to the threat of inclement weather in the Tennessee Valley this week.

The Showcase will feature 14 teams representing 10 conferences including Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State from the SEC and additional Alabama-based participants including University of Alabama-Huntsville, Alabama A&M, University of North Alabama, and Jacksonville State University.

The updated schedule for the Rocket City Softball Showcase, presented by PNC Bank, with game times, schedule, and location is below. Gates will open one hour prior to the first scheduled pitch of the opening contest each day.

Tickets for Wednesday's slate will automatically be switched for admission to Tuesday's games. Tickets for Wednesday and Thursday's games can be exchanged for any game during the Rocket City Softball Showcase. Tickets can be exchanged in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office located at Toyota Field or by phone at (256) 325-1403 ext. 1. All parking purchased through Clutch at TrashPandasParking.com will be refunded.

Tuesday, February 18

Toyota Field

11:00 a.m. - Women in Sports Luncheon (Presented by PNC Bank)

Noon - Alabama A&M vs. TBD

3:00 p.m. - University of Alabama-Huntsville vs. North Georgia

6:30 p.m. - Alabama vs. Jacksonville State

Friday, February 21

Toyota Field

10:00 a.m. - Ole Miss vs. ETSU

1:00 p.m. - Auburn vs. La Tech

4:00 p.m. - Auburn vs. James Madison

7:00pm - Mississippi State vs. Jacksonville State

Charger Park

1:00 p.m. - Ole Miss vs. North Alabama

4:00 p.m. - ETSU vs. Jax State

7:00 p.m. - James Madison vs. Miami (OH)

Saturday, February 22

Toyota Field

10:00 a.m. - Auburn vs. North Alabama

1:00 p.m. - Auburn vs. Miami (OH)

4:00 p.m. - Ole Miss vs. Miami (OH)

7:00 p.m. - Mississippi State vs. North Alabama

Charger Park

10:00 a.m. - ETSU vs. La Tech

1:00 p.m. - Mississippi State vs. La Tech

4:00 p.m. - Jax State vs. James Madison

7:00 p.m. - ETSU vs. James Madison

Sunday, February 23

Toyota Field

10:00 a.m. - Mississippi State vs. Miami (OH)

1:00 p.m. - Ole Miss vs. La Tech

4:00 p.m. - Ole Miss vs. James Madison

7:00 p.m. - Auburn vs. Jax State

Charger Park

1:00 p.m. - ETSU vs. North Alabama

4:00 p.m. - Jax State vs. North Alabama

Monday, February 24

Toyota Field (High School Schedule)

9 a.m. - James Clemens vs. Huntsville

11 a.m. - Grissom vs. Hartselle

1 p.m. - Jemison vs. Columbia

3 p.m. - Hazel Green vs. New Hope

5 p.m. - Buckhorn vs. Sparkman

7 p.m. - Bob Jones vs. Athens

ABOUT THE ROCKET CITY SOFTBALL SHOWCASE

Presented, by PNC Bank, the playing surface at Toyota Field will sport a new configuration from Feb. 18-24, highlighted by four programs from the Southeastern Conference: Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

The Crimson Tide, fresh off a Women's College World Series appearance in 2024, help lead off the festivities February 18 with a primetime matchup against Jacksonville State.

Rounding out the showcase lineup are local schools in UAH, UNA and Alabama A&M, former Women's College World Series participant James Madison, Conference USA power Louisiana Tech, rising Southern Conference program at ETSU, regular NCAA Tournament contender Miami (OH) and Division II program North Georgia.

Tickets for the Rocket City Softball Showcase Presented by PNC Bank start at $20 per day and are available now at RocketCitySoftball.com All matchups at Toyota Field will be streamed live through FloSports via FloCollege.com Trash Pandas broadcasters, Josh Caray and Chris Harris, will be on the call.

"A project like this only happens with everyone pulling together and we can't wait to see Toyota Field take on a new look for this event with the support of PNC Bank," said Garrett Fahrmann, general manager of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. "Our team is known for providing a fun and festive environment for Trash Pandas games and we will bring that same mindset to a great week of softball here at Toyota Field."

In addition to the college matchups, the showcase will also feature six local high school games on Monday, February 24th. James Clemens and Huntsville will open the day at 9 A.M., Grissom faces Hartselle at 11 A.M., Jemison matches up with Columbia at 1 P.M., Hazel Green takes on New Hope at 3 P.M., Buckhorn battles Sparkman at 5 P.M., and Bob Jones vs. Athens will be the final contest. General admission tickets are $10 for the day and are available on RocketCitySoftball.com.

Southern League Stories from February 17, 2025

