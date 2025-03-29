Sports stats



NLL Vancouver Warriors

Keegan Bal Scores Four in Huge Road Win

March 29, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
It's a 10-point night for Keegan Bal as his Vancouver Warriors take down Buffalo 13-12.

4 goals 6 assists Bal highlights

