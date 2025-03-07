Kats Ready for 2025 Season

March 7, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







We know that this has been a turbulent time for our fans and fans of Arena Football. The recent transitions and uncertainty have not wavered our commitment and dedication to football fans in Nashville and beyond. We remain 100% committed to Arena Football and to Arena Football One.

Our partners at the league and local level are one small part of why we believe in this league. The other is our fans. Without our amazing fans and community, we would not be doing this. We compete every day for our fans and community.

We are so excited to bring Arena Football back to Nashville. Our first home game will be on Saturday, March 29, 2025, and our second on Friday, April 4, 2025. The Municipal Auditorium will be rocking again as we return to Downtown Nashville.

We appreciate your patience as we have navigated all the questions about the Kats' 2025 season. We are excited to share all the big things that have been quietly building behind the scenes. Additionally, we remain 100% committed to our community, our league, and our fans.

Arena Football is here to stay in Nashville, and we are fully committed to our fans, our game, and our community. Get ready, Kats Nation. We are prepared to bring the energy and excitement to the field Saturday night as we travel to Southwest Kansas to take on the Storm.

Signed,

Nashville Kats Ownership

