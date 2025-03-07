How to Watch Arena Football: Streaming, Television, and More

March 7, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







It's officially Arena football season! Arena One Football is bringing the arena game back and better than ever. You can catch every game of the 15-week regular season on Arena Football One's great streaming and TV partners. The "game of the week" will be aired on VICE TV starting next week in Week 1. Every game not aired on VICE is available to stream for free on EvergreenNOW.

WHAT IS EVERGREENNOW

It all starts this week with Week 0. The Southwest Kansas Storm and Nashville Kats will play in the league's inaugural game this weekend. Southwest Kansas will host the game at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kansas, on Saturday, March 8th at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will stream for free on the official streaming partner of Arena One Football, EvergreenNOW.

EvergreenNOW is a new FREE streaming platform that's easy to access. One great perk of EvergreenNOW is that games will still be available on the platform even after their initial broadcast. Miss the game live? No worries you'll be able to jump on EvergreenNOW and watch it anytime after. EvergreenNOW will also feature original AF1 programming and a library of never-before-seen arena football games.

AF1's CEO Jerry Kurtz offered his thoughts on the partnership between the league and EvergreenNOW. "Finding a partner who is committed to growing with us and providing easy access to our great game has been a key point for Arena Football One." "Evergreen is a committed partner who understands our game and will work to provide our fans with the best streaming experience in the 50-yard game."

Evergreen's CEO Michael C. DeAloia is no stranger to the arena game. "I remember my first Arena Football game between the Pittsburgh Gladiators and the Washington Commandos back in 1987, and to now be a partner of AF1 is an amazing lifetime thrill. We are going to present the league in a fun, dynamic, and engaging way for the fans to enjoy the Fifty Yard Game."

HOW DO I WATCH EVERGREEN NOW

Finding and watching games on EvergreenNOW is simple! The EvergreenNow! app is available on Roku, Android, iOS, Android TV, tvOS, Google TV, Fire TV, Samsung, and LG. You can watch anytime on your television, phone, tablet, or other device. On your television, just search for EvergreenNow! And simply download and add it to your smart TV.

It's the same process on your mobile phone. Go to the App Store or Google Play store and download EvergreenNOW! Once you've downloaded it on your TV or Smartphone, you just have to sign up. Luckily, EvergreenNOW doesn't make this process very difficult. Just enter your email address and create a password.

Once again, EvergreenNOW is completely free and doesn't require you to enter a credit card or anything else! Email, password, and you are done! When I signed up, my Smart TV even prompted my email and saved me the time of entering it. Now, you are ready to go. Arena Football One is featured right there on the home page! The app is easy to navigate, and the games are easy to find.

GAME OF THE WEEK ON VICE SPORTS

Starting next week with Week 1. Every week, the AF1's "Game of the Week" will be featured on VICE TV. VICE TV is available on most cable providers, including YouTube TV and Hulu Live. VICE is available on any Hulu plan. VICE also has an app available on Apple TV, Roku, and Sling. For on-the-go streaming, VICE is available in your App Store or Google Play. Free ad-supported streaming is available on The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, and Tubi TV.

